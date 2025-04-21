Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield sends emotional message lamenting their distance as couple spend time apart

Frances Tiafoe's long-time girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently looked back on their time together as the American continues his European claycourt season campaign. The former WTA pro has admitted that she misses her boyfriend, who is currently preparing for this week's Madrid Open.

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been dating since 2018. The two met when they were coming up on the juniors' tour in 2015 and were eventually introduced to each other by their mutual friend, Victoria Duval. Their relationship has blossomed over the years as the Canadian has supported the American at several big tournaments.

Earlier on Sunday (April 20), Ayan Broomfield posted a recent picture of her and Frances Tiafoe from a resort on her Instagram stories. Both of them were wearing swimwear in the photo. The World No. 17 had his hand across his girlfriend's waist in what was an adorable gesture.

"Miss you," Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield wrote on her Instagram stories followed by an emotional emoji.

Via Ayan Broomfield Instagram stories from Sunday, April 20

Ayan Broomfield represented UCLA Bruins in college tennis and competed on the WTA Tour from 2014 to 2020. The highlights of the 27-year-old's pro career includes winning two ITF doubles titles partnering fellow Canadians Maria Patrescu and Marie-Alexandre Leduc, respectively.

Having peaked at 680th in the WTA singles rankings, Broomfield hasn't played competitive tennis in nearly five years due to burnout and injuries. During this time, she has enjoyed success as a model and social media influencer. She has over 92,000 followers on Instagram and has collaborated with brands such as LAPOINTE, Wilson, and Celsius.

Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, has also been on the come-up in the last few years. The American achieved his career-high ATP ranking of 10 in June 2023. He has won three singles titles on the pro tour and reached the semifinals of the US Open twice (2022, 2024).

Frances Tiafoe looking to end European clay swing on a good note after early exits in Monte Carlo and Barcelona

Frances Tiafoe tracks down a ball at Barcelona Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Tiafoe has struggled to get his 2025 season off to a good start thus far if his 10-9 win/loss record is anything to go by. While the 27-year-old impressed tennis fans by finishing runner-up at the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston earlier this month, he has since failed to follow up on his run to the final of the ATP 500 tournament.

The World No. 17 had led Australia's Alexei Popyrin by a set during their second-round clash at the Monte-Carlo Masters a few weeks ago before eventually succumbing 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 in just over two hours. He then failed to capitalize on a set and a break lead in the first round of the Barcelona Open the following week, crashing out to World No. 53 Jaume Munar 6-2, 5-7, 1-6.

The American will next play at the Madrid Open, the qualifying event of which has already begun. The main draw of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament is yet to be out.

