Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield shows off the one 'special item' in her possession that brings her happiness

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield has shown her softer side on social media, posting images of herself wearing one "special item". The ex-tennis professional and now influencer is extremely active across all her platforms with fashion and beauty advice and sometimes dishes out tennis tips too.

She's not averse to controversy either. She accompanied Tiafoe to the Australian Open in January, where the American struggled with both his health and his tennis. He narrowly defeated Arthur Rinderknech over five sets in the first round, during which he was visibly ill on the court in the fourth set, before coming unstuck against Fabian Mariozsan in the second round.

Broomfield attracted some criticism for her social media posts at the tournament, but now that she's back on home soil, she took to Instagram to post about a much cozier subject - her favorite footwear. She asked her followers if they have a 'special item' that makes them smile:

"Do you guys have a special item that bring you happiness?"

This was followed by an image of her wearing a pair of comfortable-looking novelty puppy slippers:

She rounded off the post with the message:

"These are mine"

Ayan Broomfield is an ex-professional Canadian tennis player who won two doubles titles on the ITF circuit during her career. Her highest ranking on the WTA tour was 680, which she achieved in April 2015. She was a part of the Clemson University tennis team from 2016-2017 and in 2019, she and teammate Gabby Andrews won the 2019 NCAA Division title as part of the UCLA Bruins.

Frances Tiafoe and Aryan Broomfield's social media presence makes them a marketable couple

Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4 - Source: Getty

Ayan Broomfield also achieved a certain notoriety as Venus Williams's body double in the 2021 film King Richard, starring Will Smith. She was already in a relationship with Frances Tiafoe, who she met in 2018, and has been ever-present at his matches since.

Tiafoe showed huge potential in his early years. In 2018, he was the youngest American to win an ATP tournament since Andy Roddick in 2002 and reached his first Major semifinal at the US Open in 2022. Since then he has flattered to deceive - his 2024 US Open semifinal five-set semifinal loss to Taylor Fritz remains his foremost achievement in a Grand Slam.

Immediately before January's Australian Open, Tiafoe was revealed as Lululemon's newest brand ambassador, having switched from Nike. His move may have been as much about his relationship with social media influencer Ayan Broomfield and her 93k-strong Instagram following than the 26-year-old's on-court exploits.

