Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan can't stop "fan girling" after spotting boyfriend's cut out around Indian Wells

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, recently shared her excitement over spotting the America's Stella Artois' promotional posters and Lululemon advertisement in Indian Wells. The 27-year-old is seeded 16th at the Masters 1000 event.

Stella Artois, a renowned beer brand, partnered with Tiafoe in 2023 and simultaneously became the official beer sponsor of the Miami Open. As part of their partnership, he was featured in the brand's promotional materials and some of its tailored packaging. Meanwhile, Tiafoe's apparel sponsorship deal with Lululemon began this January.

The World No. 17 is currently competing in Indian Wells, and Broomfield, who frequently supports him during his matches, has arrived at the venue. The tennis player-turned-social media influencer shared a few pictures on her Instagram story, documenting her journey to California.

Upon arriving at the Palm Springs Airport, Broomfield came across Tiafoe's advertisement clip for Lululemon. She shared it on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Now this is marketing."

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram Story; ( Source - Instagram @ayan.broomfield)

In another story, the Canadian shared her excitement for Tiafoe's promotional cutout for Stella Artois alongside a few cartons at Ralph Grocery.

"I love fan girling," she wrote.

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram Story; ( Source - Instagram @ayan.broomfield)

"So when he’s going through things, we don’t just talk about it on the surface level": Ayan Broomfield on Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield at New York Fashion Week (Image Source: Getty)

Speaking to Essence in 2024, Ayan Broomfield revealed that coming from a tennis background helps her motivate Frances Tiafoe during tense matches.

"I think for me, I’m blessed to have a tennis background. So when he’s going through things, we don’t just talk about it on the surface level like, “You can win next time.” We’ll actually sit down and work together and break down what’s going on. And I think that’s something that is unique to our relationship is the ability to go deeper and the ability to actually talk about what it is that he’s doing well, what it is that he’s not doing well," she said.

Broomfield later revealed why it was crucial to adapt to Tiafoe's calmer playing style.

"I know for me, myself, when I was playing, I was very high energy and very erratic with my play. But Frances, he’s not as fidgety as I am. So something that I’ve had to learn is that it’s someone else playing, and you have to adapt to their personality and their playing style," she added.

Frances Tiafoe has not had the best of starts to the 2025 season, enduring second-round exits in each of the tournaments he has taken part in so far.

