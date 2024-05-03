"Frances Tiafoe's time near the top is done", "Got caught up in the fame" - Fans react to American’s shocking 2R exit at Cagliari Challenger

Frances Tiafoe's second-round exit at the Cagliari Challenger has led to him receiving criticism from fans on social media.

Tiafoe, who has been in a slump since the US Open last year, had a much-needed deep run at the Houston Open, where he lost to compatriot Ben Shelton in the final. This, however, didn't change much as he faced yet another setback when he lost to Pedro Cachin in his Madrid Open opener.

The American then entered the Cagliari Challenger hoping to get some rhythm before the French Open. However, things seemed to have gone from bad to worse for him as the top seed suffered a shocking 6-1, 7-5 defeat to Federico Coria, younger brother of Guillermo Coria, in his opener.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the results and delved into the possible reason for his slump. One fan even stated that Tiafoe's time at the high level was done, adding that the American will be out of the top 100 within a year.

"Looks like Frances time near the top is done. Calling it now that he'll be out of the Top 100 within a year," the fan wrote.

Another fan said that the reason for Tiafoe's downfall was his fame. They believe Tiafoe has been distracted by off-field aspects, and being a star on Netflix, alluding to his stint in Break Point.

"Got caught up in the fame imo. Distracted by sponsors, video games and being a star in Netflix series..," the user wrote.

Reddit reactions to Frances Tiafoe's latest defeat

Here are some other reactions from the fans.

Some of them felt that his poor form coincided with the American's split with his coach. Others, meanwhile, suggested that he lost mojo when he lost to Shelton in the quarterfinals of the US Open last year.

Reddit reactions to Frances Tiafoe's defeat to Federico Coria

"I think the pressure of playing well is mounting and he has lost that joy a little bit" - Andrea Petkovic on Frances Tiafoe's slump

Frances Tiafoe

Former German tennis player Andrea Petkovic recently expressed her opinion on the potential reasons for Frances Tiafoe's sudden slump while speaking on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast.

She said that the toughest aspect of his slump was the fact that he is a player who lives on the joy of the game.

“I really feel for him and this is the toughest part when you have a player like Frances who lives on the joy of the game and who lives on playing the game rather than working the game,” Petkovic said (26:10).

Petkovic then explained that a possible reason for his lack of form could be attributed to the pressure on him to do well which seems to have affected his joy for playing.

“I think what has been happening to Frances a little bit is the pressure of playing well is mounting as you said and so he has lost that joy a little bit,” she said.

Frances Tiafoe currently has a 10-10 win-loss record in 2024 and will head to the Italian Open in need of a deep run.