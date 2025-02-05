Frances Tiafoe says he expected Luka Doncic to be 'another Dirk Nowitzki' for Mavericks, extends pity to Dallas fans after shocking trade to Lakers

Frances Tiafoe gave his take on Luka Doncic’s trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, widely touted as one of the most shocking moves in NBA history. Tiafoe, one of the biggest basketball fans on the ATP Tour, said he thought Doncic would be 'another Dirk Nowitzki' for the Mavericks.

Nowitzki, a 14-time NBA All-Star, was the only basketballer ever to play for a single NBA franchise for 21 successive seasons and Tiafoe believed Doncic would follow suit. In a move that rocked the basketball world, the Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Frances Tiafoe, who often wears NBA jerseys to training sessions, was asked for his comments on the massive swap deal. Speaking to Tennis Channel, he said:

“The dudes didn't know. AD (Anthony Davis) and LeBron (James) good game last night in New York. (It came) just out of nowhere and Luka has been hurt. I feel for Dallas, man. I thought y'all really had another Dirk (Nowitzki) that was going to be here for 20 years. European dude, going to bring one to the city. He took us to the final league before we got Kyrie (Irving).

Tiafoe continued:

"Now we got Klay (Thompson) up there. Man, that's crazy. But playing (with) LeBron, that's going to be epic to watch in LA but I feel for y'all losing him. But sports man, it is what it is. It's a business.”

Frances Tiafoe calls for NBA-like rules for fans in tennis

Frances Tiafoe, an avid basketball player himself, has made appeals to tennis authorities to inculcate some of the NBA’s systems on the tennis tour. One of his major asks was to allow fans to freely move around and speak during matches, akin to the NBA.

The American said that having fans cheer during points would also motivate players.

"I think fans should be able to come and go and move around and speak during matches. Imagine going to a basketball game and not saying anything. I am getting pumped up and I want the crowd [to get pumped up]. I'm just doing me, just being me. I'm going to do me and do what helps me play my best," Tiafoe told Forbes in 2023.

Frances Tiafoe earlier attended an LA Lakers game, when he shared a warm hug with LeBron. Soon, he might catch Doncic in some purple and gold action.

