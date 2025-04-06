Frances Tiafoe sends message of intent ahead of all-American final in Houston

Frances Tiafoe expressed his feelings about making it to the ATP Houston final for the third consecutive time. The American expressed sadness over missing out on the title last year but also expressed sheer confidence while walking into the finals against Jenson Brookskby.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe reached the final of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston by defeating Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-6(3) in the semifinals. Tiafoe has had a strong history at the US clay court event as he clinched the title in 2023, defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the final. He reached the final again in 2024 but unfortunately lost to Ben Shelton.

Hours before the title match against Jenson Brooksby, Frances Tiafoe sent out a message of intent. The ATP star expressed regrets over losing the opportunity against Ben Shelton but also raised expectations of his fans by showcasing immense optimism for his upcoming matchup.

Ad

Trending

"What's up Houston! Another final, third year in a row! Super happy about it! I love playing here, I love being here. I love everybody involved so let's get it done tomorrow. Last year, I came up short, but more importantly, let's have some fun, let's have a great Sunday," he said, in a video shared by Mensclaycourt's official Instagram.

Ad

Ad

Tiafoe will be aiming to add a fourth singles title to his belt. His career boasts victories at Houston, Stuttgart in 2023 and Delray Beach in 2024.

Jenson Brooksby expresses confidence ahead of his showdown against Frances Tiafoe

Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Jenson Brooksby gave himself a pat on the back after defeating World No. 13 Tommy Paul in Houston in the semifinal on Saturday. The former World No. 33 recalled his past campaigns in Houston while mentioning how each of his matches on US clay resulted in an increased grip and boosted confidence.

Ad

Reflecting on his win against the top-seeded Paul, Brooksby said during the post-match interview:

"I’ve been able to recall a lot of those (match point) moments this tournament, and I think I’ve grown stronger with each one. I’m just really pleased with how I’ve maintained my mental composure throughout the week."

Despite being ranked at No. 507 in the world, Jenson Brooksby leads the head-to-head against Frances Tiafoe 2-0.

After their last showdown at Atlanta back in 2022, Brooksby will look to maintain his unbeaten streak against his compatriot on Monday, 7th April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More