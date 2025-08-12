Frances Tiafoe shares loving reaction to girlfriend Ayan Broomfield showing off her style in stunning Canadian Open photodump

Frances Tiafoe participated in the National Bank Open in Canada, where he was defeated by Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16. Before that, he registered victories over Yosuke Watanuki and Aleksandar Vukic in prior rounds. He also participated in the doubles fixture, where he paired with Alex Michelsen. The duo won their first round against Alexis Galarneau and Gabriel Diallo before losing against the German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz.Tiafoe's matches in Toronto were attended by his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, who posted multiple photos from her time in Ontario, including pictures with her family and showing off her different outfits. She was there with her mother, Denise Palmer-Broomfield, and father, Paul Broomfield. She captioned the photos:&quot;home sweet home 🇨🇦&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTiafoe picked the first photo from the carousel and reposted it on his Instagram stories. He wrote:&quot;Chiiiiilll Baby.&quot;Tiafoe's Instagram storyAfter the completion of the Canadian Open, Frances Tiafoe is currently participating in the Cincinnati Masters. This is the final North American hard-court tournament before the last Grand Slam of the Year, the US Open.On Monday, Tiafoe defeated Ugo Humbert in their third-round clash at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters. Tiafoe won the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to advance to the next round.Tiafoe rallied back after being down 4-1 in the first set by winning five straight games to take the set. He got an early break in the second round and held his serve thereafter.Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield was also a tennis playerFrances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield first met in 2015. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and in September of that year, they started dating. However, they didn't go Instagram official until 2018, when Ayan posted a Valentine's Day tribute.Like Tiafoe, Ayan Broomfield is a former professional tennis player from Toronto, Canada. She appeared on the WTA circuit in doubles in 2014. She reached a high doubles ranking of No. 467 and singles at No. 680 in 2015. During her time in college, she won the 2019 NCAA Women’s Doubles Championship with UCLA.After leaving professional tennis, she has pursued a career in modeling and acting. Moreover, she also serves as an ambassador for Piper-Heidsieck champagne.