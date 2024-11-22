Frances Tiafoe shows off his Chipotle platinum card with cheeky 'guacamole' message

Frances Tiafoe showed off what appeared to be a Chipotle membership card while declaring that his "guacamole is extra" days are over. The American tennis star referenced Chipotle's well-known policy of charging extra for guacamole.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, November 21, Tiafoe shared an image of a metallic card in his hand that read 'Chipotle' and captioned it:

"Them "guacamole is extra" days are over," Tiafoe wrote.

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @bigfoe1998)

Possibly, the 26-year-old was hinting at earning an exclusive membership at Chipotle, where he might no longer be charged extra for guacamole. Chipotle, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain, is reportedly known for its "guacamole is extra" policy, regularly reminding customers of the additional charge.

As Dani Walpole explains in Reader's Digest:

"Growing, distributing, and preparing the ingredients for guacamole comes at a high cost."

The World No. 18 has been enjoying life during the offseason, going for a vacation and even meeting celebrities and sports stars.

Frances Tiafoe enjoyed a romantic getaway with girlfriend Ayan Broomfield; the couple met Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Frances Tiafoe with girlfriend Ayan Broomfield (Image: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe's first-round Paris Masters exit marked the end of his 2024 season where he played over 60 matches on tour. Soon after, the American tennis star embarked on a romantic getaway with his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield to Cabo.

Tiafoe and Broomfield shared highlights of their vacation on their Instagram accounts. The couple participated in a viral dance challenge and also took part in activities like jet skiing and quad biking.

Later, the pair was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs stadium watching the reigning Super Bowl champions take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 10. The Chiefs started the fourth quarter 13-14 down but managed to win the match 16-14, their ninth consecutive win of the season.

After the match, Tiafoe and Broomfield shared a joint Instagram post featuring photos with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Chiefs star Travis Kelce. They also had the chance to meet three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

On the tennis court, Tiafoe's 2024 season was a mix of highs and lows, but he ultimately finished close to where he started. Ranked World No. 16 in January, he struggled with early exits at several events, dropping to World No. 30 by July.

However, during the North American hardcourt swing, the 26-year-old rallied back, ending the year at World No. 18. While he didn't capture any titles, Tiafoe posted a solid 33-26 singles record for the season.

