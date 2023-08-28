Frances Tiafoe shows off custom-made "Big Foe" sneakers by Nike for US Open 2023

Frances Tiafoe will be kicking off his 2023 US Open campaign later on Monday (August 28) against local wildcard Learner Tien. The American took to social media recently to reveal the custom-made Nike sneakers that he will be wearing during his outing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The World No. 10's shoes, going by his Instagram story, exude style and exuberance. The Nike sneakers are red in color, with a deep blue collar and a beige mudguard.

The pair of shoes has "Big Foe" emblazoned on the back. The left pair also has the player's name, date and place of birth scribbled on its side.

A screen capture of the World No. 10's Instagram story

The right pair, meanwhile, has some of his elusive achievements put on it, which are: the first American male since Andy Roddick in 2006 to make the last four at the New York Major (in 2022) and the first black male player to go as far since the late Arthur Ashe in 1968.

A screen capture of the World No. 10's Instagram story

A screen capture of the World No. 10's Instagram story

The soles of both pairs also have years 1968, 2006 and 2022 written on them in a heavy white font. Frances Tiafoe was visibly ecstatic at Nike's personalized shoes and expressed his gratitude to them in his Instagram story, saying as follows:

"Hey guys, Frances Tiafoe here. Shoutout to Nike for getting me the custom shoes for the US Open this week. You got the Big Foe on the back.

"Frances Tiafoe... Hyattsville bred, you got the Frances Tiafoe 2022 USO semifinalist - first American male since 2006, first black male since obviously the great Arthur Ashe in 1968. You got all those years on the sole of the show. Unbelievable work you guys have done, can't wait to rock these tomorrow, let's go for another run."

Frances Tiafoe looking to become the first black male player since his late idol Arthur Ashe to triumph at the US Open

Arthus Ashe poses with the 1968 US Open title

Frances Tiafoe's fans will be well aware of the 25-year-old's admiration for the American legend Arthur Ashe, who paved the way for people of color in sports through not only his achievements but humanitarian efforts as well.

Last year, he even penned a heartfelt letter to the three-time Major winner, who died in 1993 from AIDS-related pneumonia. He disclosed in the letter that he always looked forward to playing on the centre court in Flushing Meadows which had been named after him.

Tiafoe's dream has since been realized as he has played multiple times at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. He will be eager to fulfill a separate dream of his' this year, though - to etch his name forever in the tournament's history by going all the way.

In 1968, Ashe became the first African-American man to win the title in Flushing Meadows when he beat Netherlands' Tom Okker in five sets in the championship match. Tiafoe himself came close to matching his idol's achievement at the 2022 US Open, as he led the eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz by two sets to one at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

But it wasn't meant to be, as Alcaraz launched a scintillating comeback to down the African-American stalwart in five sets, winning the match 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3.