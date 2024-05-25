Frances Tiafoe, Sloane Stephens & tennis world congratulate Madison Keys as American downs Danielle Collins to win Strasbourg 2024 title

Madison Keys garnered praise from the tennis community after she won the Strasbourg Open 2024. On Saturday, May 25, Madison Keys defeated Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-2 in the final on Court Patrice-Dominguez.

Keys won her eighth WTA singles title and her maiden title this year. In the all-American final, Keys took 72 minutes to ease past the World No. 12.

After the win, Keys shared pictures of her victory and celebrations on Instagram. She also congratulated Collins on an amazing tournament.

“Congratulations Danielle on an amazing tournament and thank you everyone in Strasbourg for a great week! Merci,” Keys wrote.

Tennis stars from around the world also lauded Keys for her incredible showing in Strasbourg. Frances Tiafoe, Asia Muhammad, Rennae Stubbs, Sloane Stephens, Desirae Krawczyk and Caty McNally posted congratulatory messages on Instagram.

Tiafoe poked fun at Keys while congratulating her on the win. He commented under Keys' post:

“That’s why I ain’t hit you.”

Krawczyk congratulated her with a fire emoticon. Sloane Stephens, who is a former US Open champion, posted emojis of trophies to praise Keys.

It was Keys’ maiden title on red clay, although she won the trophy in Charleston back in 2019 on green clay.

Screenshot from Madison Keys' Instagram.

"Had to play some really good tennis" - Madison Keys

Madison Keys admitted that she could not afford to let complacency sneak in against a quality player like Danielle Collins, who went into the final after winning 22 of her last 24 matches. Keys said that she had to put her best foot forward to end up on the winning side.

"I feel amazing. I went into today knowing that I was going to have to play some really good tennis in order to beat Danielle. She’s been playing absolutely incredibly the last couple of months, and she’s always a really tough opponent,” Keys said after the match.

"I went into today thinking, ‘OK, I’m just going to really go for everything that I can, and play some really good tennis,’ and things worked out,” she added.

Keys will now be looking to carry her confidence to the French Open 2024, which is set to start on May 26. She is set to play against Renata Zarazua in the opening round on Sunday. Keys reached the semifinal at Roland Garros in 2018 and she would be looking to better her performance from that season.