Frances Tiafoe sports New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley's jersey at US Open practice

Frances Tiafoe was recently spotted wearing NBA star Immanuel Quickle's New York Knicks jersey during his US Open practice.

Tiafoe, who is a big fan of basketball and often wears NBA jerseys during his practice sessions, showed his support for the Knicks and Quickley, who was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2021.

The picture of Tiafoe wearing a Quickley jersey was posted on Twitter on Thursday, August 31.

"Frances Tiafoe is out here on the practice courts in an Immanuel Quickley Knicks Jersey," the caption read.

Expand Tweet

Tiafoe wore NBA superstar Luka Doncic's jersey during his practice at the Wimbledon Championships earlier this year.

The American is also having a successful run at the US Open so far, winning both his matches in straight sets. He defeated Austria's Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round before beating compatriot Learner Tien 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 in the second round.

Tiafoe is aiming to reach his second Grand Slam semifinal after making it to the last-four stage at the US Open in 2022.

Frances Tiafoe will take on Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the US Open

Frances Tiafoe in the 2023 US Open

Tenth seed Frances Tiafoe will face a tough challenge in the third round of the 2023 US Open against 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino on Friday.

Tiafoe has been in impressive form this year, winning two ATP titles on clay and grass, and breaking into the top 10 for the first time in June. The 25-year-old has a powerful serve and forehand and likes to play aggressively from the baseline.

Mannarino, on the other hand, is a crafty left-hander who relies on his consistency and variety to frustrate his opponents. The Frenchman also won an ATP title this year, beating Alex Michelsen of USA in straight sets.

The 35-year-old has had to work harder to reach the third round, overcoming Yosuke Watanuki of Japan and Fabian Marozsan of Hungary in four sets each.

This will be the third meeting between Tiafoe and Mannarino, with the head-to-head record tied at one win each. The two last played in the first round of the 2018 US Open, where Tiafoe won in four sets.

However, Mannarino won their first encounter on the Washington DC hardcourts in straight sets in 2016.

Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to continue his momentum and live up to his seeding, while Adrian Mannarino will be looking to cause an upset and extend his run.