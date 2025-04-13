Frances Tiafoe & Taylor Fritz come together to make special demand of their brand partner Chipotle

ATP stars Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe recently gushed over Chipotle's to-go bags. Already associated with the brand, Fritz expressed his urge to own the latest article as his personal court bag. Tiafoe, on the other hand, directly asked the brand to give him a unit while expressing his excitement over the release update.

Taylor Fritz has a known connection with Chipotle. Officially sponsored by the brand, the American pro described the deal as a "dream come true." He frequently promotes Chipotle on social media by highlighting its suitability as a post-workout meal. Fritz's affinity for the brand became evident as he often shares his go-to orders and even sports a Chipotle patch on his match attire.

Media company Drip's official Instagram account recently hyped up the excitement by sharing images of their new "to-go" bag. According to the media company, the stylish article was designed in association with Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and designer Cho to launch the luxurious accessory for avid supporters of the brand.

"Chipotle teamed up with Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and designer Cho to create “to-go” bags inspired by the brand’s iconic takeout bag ‼️🌯 Would y’all rock one of these ⁉️," the post caption said.

Soon after the update went viral, Taylor Fritz took to Instagram to express his desire to own a unit of the bag. Sharing Drip's official post on his story, the 27-year-old wrote:

"New court bag? @chipotle," he wrote.

Taylor Fritz's Story - Via Instagram

Frances Tiafoe also expressed his urge to own the new release. Sharing the same post on his Instagram story, the ATP star wrote:

"@chipotle I need one....what we doing."

Frances Tiafoe's story - Via Instagram

This came after Taylor Fritz's semifinal defeat at the Miami Open. Although the American decided to miss out on the Monte Carlo Masters, he is expected to make a comeback in the events ahead.

Taylor Fritz cites abdominal injury as the reason behind his absence in Monte Carlo

TENNIS: MAR 28 Miami Open - Source: Getty

ATP star Taylor Fritz raised the expectations of his fans after the successful Miami Open campaign. However, his fans had to experience shock because of his abrupt withdrawal from the ongoing Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo. Explaining the reason behind his decision not to compete in the clay court event, he dropped a statement ahead of the event.

"I aggravated an abdominal injury during my semifinal match in Miami, and I will not be able to recover in time to compete in Nimes this week,” Fritz said, as reported by The Athletic.

The fans were already aware of the abdominal issue the American had been facing. He explained that the same injury that resulted in his withdrawal from Acapulco in February turned worse after the quarterfinal showdown against Matteo Berrettini.

"End of the second set, I felt like I reinjured that thing that I’ve been dealing with,” he said.

After the defeat against Jakub Mensik, Fritz now stands at 14 wins in 20 matches that he played this year to date.

