Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and other tennis players laud Mackenzie McDonald for ousting Rafael Nadal from Australian Open 2023

Numerous next-generation tennis players have congratulated Mackenzie McDonald for ending Rafael Nadal's title defense in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. The American won the game in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 7-5) on Wednesday (January 18).

Nadal struggled with a hip issue that he picked up during the second set as he attempted a running forehand before asking for a medical timeout. Despite not being able to move on the court like he usually does, the 36-year-old continued to play. He didn't want to retire mid-match, especially because he was the defending champion.

McDonald, 27, took to social media to celebrate his career's biggest victory against one of the best players in the world. He wrote:

"It was all a dream."

A number of players like Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Reese Brantmeier joined the rest of the world in congratulating the World No. 65.

Tiafoe, who defeated Nadal in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open, was extremely happy for his compatriot.

"Goat wins hit different," Tiafoe commented.

Fritz downed the Spaniard in the Indian Wells finals and the league stage of the ATP Finals last year. His comment read:

"Small calves big dreams."

American player Ben Shelton, who reached the second round, dubbed McDonald insane for his extraordinary achievement.

"Ur insane," Shelton wrote.

Yet another American, Reese Brantmeier, was ecstatic as she commented:

"LETSGOOOO"

Brazil's Marcelo Demoliner, Mexico's Giuliana Olmos, and America's Jenson Brooksby also showed their appreciation with multiple emojis on McDonald's post.

McDonald beat the top seed 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in two hours and 32 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena to enter the third round. He will next face Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka on Friday (January 20).

Rafael Nadal "mentally destroyed" after yet another injury

Rafael Nadal at a press conference

Rafael Nadal had to battle multiple injuries in 2022 like a stress fracture in the rib, a chronic foot issue, and torn abdominal muscles. He finally seemed to be injury-free at the beginning of the new season.

However, he was taken aback by a hip problem during his second-round match against Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 Australian Open.

In a press conference, the Spaniard expressed his disappointment but vowed to keep going since he has been in similar situations many times in the past.

“Can’t say that I'm not destroyed mentally at this time, because I will be lying. It’s hard for me," he said.

"Sometimes it's difficult to accept. Sometimes you feel super tired about all this stuff in terms of injuries. Now it's a tough moment. It's a tough day, and you need to accept that and keep going. I went through this process too many times in my career, and I'm ready to keep doing it. But it's not easy, without a doubt," he added.

With a win over the 22-time Grand Slam winner today, McDonald made it 1-1 head-to-head.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes