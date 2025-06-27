Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Townsend and other players react as Madison Keys becomes first athlete partner for multi-million dollar brand

Madison Keys was just unveiled as Brilliant Earth’s first-ever athlete ambassador, and the tennis world is all here for it, including two of her close peers: Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Townsend.

On Thursday, the multi-million-dollar sustainable jewelry brand, which recorded sales of $422 million last year (via the company's financial statement), shared a video on Instagram featuring Keys. The Australian Open champion fits the bill to become an ambassador of Brilliant Earth since she herself has been known to be fond of jewelry.

"Brilliant Earth x Madison Keys 💎🎾 Introducing, our first athlete partner, a Grand Slam champion and a force of strength, style, and authenticity on and off the court. This is more than a partnership — it’s a perfect match. And yes, something major is coming," the post from Brilliant Earth in association with Keys read.

The tennis world came together to celebrate this partnership.

American tennis star Desirae Krawczyk reacted with heart-eyes emojis. Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend chimed in with fashion-forward excitement.

“Elite stacks for Madi! 😍”

Brilliant Mind reacted under Townsend's comment, writing,

"Nothing but the best for the best."

Former tennis player Laura Robson wrote:

"Friends and fam code."

Brilliant Earth reacted to Robson's comment, writing:

"omg The Laura Robson."

Tiafoe dropped a hilarious comment under the post:

“Partner discount ????”

Reactions under Brilliant Earth's Instagram post

In the first quarter ending March 31, Brilliant Earth delivered net sales of $93.9 million.

Madison Keys opens up on her partnership with Brilliant Earth

The jewelry brand Madison Keys has partnered with aims to raise the ethical standards in the jewelry industry through transparency, sustainability, compassion, and inclusivity.

During an interview with SI's Serve on Spin, Keys opened up about her partnership with Brilliant Earth.

"I think the biggest thing was that I was already a big fan of the company. I really liked Brilliant Earth," she said. "They were one of the first or the first to source lab-grown diamonds, as well, and that was always something that I was really drawn to.

"I also like the meaning behind a lot of the pieces that they put out and what the company stands for. It just felt like one of those partnerships that makes so much sense, and it just feels so natural and organic. Those are always the partnerships that I'm immediately drawn to."

According to Sports Illustrated, the next time Madison Keys takes on the tennis court, she will be seen in aesthetics from Brilliant Earth, including silver and gold diamond bracelets and necklaces, thinner gold chains, a diamond-encrusted ring, a wide gold ring, and diamond studs.

