Frances Tiafoe & Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze rally behind American ahead of his Indian Wells battle against Daniil Medvedev

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze gushed over his latest update from Indian Wells, California, a carousel of pictures from his ongoing campaign at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. Compatriot Frances Tiafoe added to the excitement.

Paul is making waves at Indian Wells. He started strong, taking down Tristan Boyer in an all-American showdown, and secured his position in the top 16 by defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-5.

The 27-year-old's enthusiasm levels appeared to surge after his Round of 32 win at Indian Wells. He proudly shared glimpses of his campaign on Instagram, hitting some shots on the courts of Indian Wells and sitting beside a pet dog, captioned:

"Back at it tomorrow at 6pm 🫡"

Soon after the update started gathering attention from fans, Lorenze commented:

"Bean locked the f in."

Paige Lorenze's comment on Tommy Paul's Instagram post (@tommypaull)

Fellow ATP star Tiafoe wrote:

"✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿"

Frances Tiafoe's comment on Tommy Paul's Instagram post (@tommypaull)

Paul will face hard-court expert Daniil Medvedev in the upcoming pre-quarterfinal matchup on March 12.

Tommy Paul prepares for a revenge opportunity against Daniil Medvedev

Paul at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul faces a tough challenge against Daniil Medvedev. In their only previous encounter at the unofficial 'fifth Major', a semifinal showdown last year, the American had the opportunity to earn his first final appearance at the Masters 1000 event. But he couldn't stand a chance against his rival.

However, despite winning 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-2, Medvedev said after the match:

"Tommy just showed everyone how to beat me, how to play on the lines, full power. He was playing pretty unbelievably, and I didn't know what to do, so the only thing I could do is try to continue to search for solutions."

Thus, Paul still has a chance to seize the opportunity for revenge. He also eyes joining Taylor Fritz as the second American to be ranked in the ATP's world top 10. He told Tennis Channel after the commendable win over Cameron Norrie.

“I’m going back to work. Just trying to get better, just trying to improve on everything a little bit, to try and move up the rankings even more.”

The latest head-to-head between the two pre-quarterfinalists is 3-1 in the Russian's favor.

