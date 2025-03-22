Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield and Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze recently made stylish appearances at the opening of luxury brand Thom Browne's store in Palm Beach. Both Broomfield and Lorenze were already in Florida to support their boyfriends at the 2025 Miami Open.

Ad

Thom Browne recently hosted an elegant luncheon at Royal Poinciana Plaza, which is the site of their new store. Broomfield dressed in a fashionable blue top and black skirt for the occasion, while Lorenze turned heads in a cropped pink shirt and long beige shorts. The pair linked up at the event and posed with supermodel Karolina Kurkova, who is worth $16 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

"@thombrowne lunch to celebrate their new store opening in palm beach," Lorenae posted on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

Paige Lorenze's Instagram story

Subsequently, Ayan Broomfield headed to the Miami Open and made an appearance on the Tennis Channel, where she commentated on Emma Raducanu's 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-6(3) win over Emma Navarro.

Ad

"Off to @miamiopen," she posted.

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram stories

Ayan Broomfield will be back at the Hard Rock Stadium to cheer on Frances Tiafoe when he commences his campaign against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Saturday, March 22.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tommy Paul has advanced to the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 event after beating Alexander Bublik 5-7, 7-5, 6-4, while enjoying his girlfriend Paige Lorenze's support in Miami.

Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul drawn in opposite halves of Miami Open draw

Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe - Source: Getty

Following a bye in the first round, Frances Tiafoe will look to triumph over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match at the 2025 Miami Open. Although the American holds a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head record, Fokina claimed a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 in their latest meeting at the 2025 Mexican Open.

Ad

If Tiafoe beats the Spaniard, he will face the winner of the match between Arthur Fils and Gabriel Diallo, with top seed Alexander Zverev potentially looming in the fourth round. The American will likely meet Holger Rune or Jack Draper in the quarterfinals, with Ben Shelton and Andrey Rublev as his possible semifinal opponents.

On the other hand, Tommy Paul is set to lock horns with Francisco Cerundolo in the third round, followed by a fourth-round meeting with Casper Ruud or Alejandro Tabilo. If he progresses, the World No. 13 will likely meet Grigor Dimitrov or David Goffin in the quarterfinals, while Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas potentially wait in the semifinals.

Featuring in opposite halves of the draw, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul can only meet in the final of the Miami Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback