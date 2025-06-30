Frances Tiafoe and twin brother Franklin treat themselves to fresh haircuts ahead of Wimbledon

Frances Tiafoe was joined by his brother Franklin for a fresh haircut ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Wimbledon Open. On Sunday, Frances took to social media to share behind-the-scenes glimpses of the brothers enjoying their pre-Wimbledon trim.

One clip showed a barber skillfully shaping Frances’s hair, with the caption:

“Getting bro ready for Wimbledon tomorrow 🎾 @bigfoe1998 @donbigoteuk.”

Another snap captured Frances seated under the barber’s chair with the overlay caption as follows:

“@bigfoe1998 Locked in.”

A final story suggested that Franklin had also gotten himself a haircut:

“You know I had to get twin right too @king_asmiru.”

Frances' Instagram story

Frances Tiafoe and Franklin’s twin bond celebrates birthdays, tournaments and personal milestones together. This year, Frances returns to the All England Club fresh off a quarterfinal run at Roland Garros. In the first round, he will face Elmer Moller on Monday.

Franklin Tiafoe steps out of his Frances Tiafoe's shadow to coach rising star Hailey Baptiste

While a lot is known about Frances Tiafoe, relatively little is known about Franklin, who often receives mainstream attention alongside his brother. While Franklin might not have been able to carve out a big career in tennis, he's helping American talent Hailey Baptiste to form one.

Baptiste is a top 100 player, and she personally thanked Franklin for her growth in tennis and personal life. During an interaction with Bounces, she said:

“He's kind of always been somebody who's helped me since I was a young kid. He's always kind of been there and a part of my game, so that was easy.”

Earlier this year, Franklin traveled with Baptiste as an official coach for the first time in his post-tennis career. He made the trip because he didn't want the American female star to "go alone."

Franklin acknowledged that his brother was a reason why he's getting so much attention these days. He said, via aforementioned source:

“I guess a lot of people know my story through my brother ... “I did want to eventually play professionally. But I didn't have it.””

After varsity tennis and brief college play at Salisbury University, Franklin pivoted to coaching. Before joining Baptiste's coaching camp, he was at the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation and Morgan State.

Growing up in Hyattsville, Maryland, at JTCC, both Tiafoe brothers lived and breathed tennis together. Franklin said:

“For us, the family… tennis has been a blessing. Everyone tunes in when my brother plays… I can’t thank them enough.”

Both twin brothers are now at different junctions in their careers. While Frances Tiafoe is making heads turn with his display on the court, Franklin has taken up coaching.

