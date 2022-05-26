French Open 2022 3rd Round, Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The in-form Carlos Alcaraz will continue his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title against Sebastian Korda in the third round of the 2022 French Open on Friday.

The duo faced off in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters a few weeks ago, with the American coming out on top in three hard-fought sets. He remains the only player to defeat Alcaraz on clay this season as the teenager went on to win titles in Barcelona and Madrid. Korda's best result during the clay swing was a semifinal showing at the ATP 250 event in Estoril.

Alcaraz kicked off his French Open campaign with a routine win over Juan Igancio Londero, but came back from the brink to defeat Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round.

The teenager saved a match point in the fourth set en route to a thrilling five-set victory. In the process, he extended his winning streak to 12 matches and advanced to the third round in Paris for the second year running.

Korda has had a much more serene path to the third round. He defeated John Millman and Richard Gasquet in straight sets in the first and second rounds, respectively. The American's best result at Roland Garros was a fourth-round appearance back in 2020 on his debut.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda match schedule

Alcaraz and Korda's third-round contest will be the last match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, May 27.

Match timing: Not before 8:45 pm local time / 6:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET / 12:15 am IST.

Date: 27 May 2022 (US, Canada, UK) and 28 May 2022 (India).

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK and Spain: British and Spanish fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Arvind Sriram