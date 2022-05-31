French Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune become first pair of male teenagers to reach QFs of a Grand Slam since 1994

Two 19-year-olds, Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune have made the tennis world take notice of their impressive game and talent. With Rune's stunning win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open on Monday, both players now have a great stat to their names.

Alcaraz and Rune have both made the Roland Garros quarterfinals, making it the first instance in 18 years that two teenagers have reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam.

The last time two players aged under 20 did so was also at the French Open, back in 1994, when German Hendrik Dreekmann and Ukrainian Andrei Medvedev reached the quarterfinals on the red clay of Paris.

In a thrilling match on Tuesday on the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier, Danish teenager Holger Rune showed exactly why he is considered to be a future star in tennis.

Facing an in-form Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rune showed no signs of inexperience from the start of the match. The Dane played his first-ever fourth-round match at a Grand Slam.

He took the game to the World No. 4, winning the opening set 7-5. Rune did not allow Tsitsipas to overpower him despite losing the second set, finding his form again to eventually win 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. In the final set, he faced break points at 4-5, but held his nerve to close out the match.

Rune is the first Danish male player to reach the French Open quarterfinals. Even more impressively, he achieved the feat in his main draw debut at the event. He has lost just one set en route to the last-eight stage.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz made it to the Roland Garros quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov.

Carlos Alcaraz achieves another big feat at the 2022 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates at the 2022 French Open

By reaching the 2022 French Open quarterfinals, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest male player in 29 years to reach two Grand Slam quarterfinals. The young Spanish sensation also reached the US Open quarterfinals last year.

He is considered one of the favorites to win the title, despite Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic being in the same half of the draw.

Alcaraz looked a class apart in the match against Karen Khachanov, a former top-10 player. While he overcame a scare in the second-round in a five-set thriller against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Alcaraz has dominated all other opponents. He defeated Juan Ignacio Londero, Sebastian Korda, and Khachanov in straight-sets.

He faces Alexander Zverev for a spot in the last eight, where he'll face either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic

