French Open 2022, Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Semifinals

18th seed Coco Gauff booked her place in the semifinals of the French Open by beating compatriot Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-2. The American is one of only two players who are yet to drop a set at this year's Roland Garros.

Before beating Stephens, Gauff got the better of Rebecca Marino, Alison van Uytvanck, Kaia Kanepi and Elise Mertens.

She will face another first time semifinalist Martina Trevisan for a place in the final



Gauff's next opponent is Martina Trevisan, another player who will be contesting her maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

Trevisan has been a surprise package at the French Open. The Italian beat Harriet Dart, Magda Linette, Daria Saville, and Aliaksandra Sasnovich before getting the better of 17th seed Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Gauff and Trevisan will lock horns for only the second time in their careers. Their previous encounter was also at the French Open, with the the Italian winning 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the round-of-64 in 2020.

Gauff has produced some spectacular tennis and will look to reach her maiden Grand Slam final at the young age of 18.

Trevisan, on the other hand, will aim to become the first Italian woman to reach the singles final at Roland Garros since Francesca Schiavone in 2011.

While the American might be considered the favorite to win, her 28-year-old opponent has produced some surprises in the tournament so far and could pull off another one on Thursday.

The winner of the match takes on either Iga Swiatek or Daria Kasatkina in the final of the French Open.

Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan match schedule

The semifinal between Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan will be the third and final match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday.

Match timing: Approx 4:30 pm local time / 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 8 pm IST

Date: 2 June, 2022

Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers can watch their only remaining singles player live on NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Italy: Italian viewers can watch Trevisan take on Gauff on Eurosport.

