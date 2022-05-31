French Open 2022, Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Quarterfinals

Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the French Open. The teenager is seeded 18th and reached the last eight for the second year in a row after beating Elise Mertens in the fourth round. Gauff is yet to drop a set in the tournament, having defeated Rebecca Marino, Alison van Uytvanck and Kaia Kanepi.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Back in the quarterfinals of the French Open at age 18 to face Sloane Stephens or Jil Teichmann



#getty Coco Gauff, finding a new gear, takes out Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-0. End of first set and entire second set was some of the best #tennis I've seen her playBack in the quarterfinals of the French Open at age 18 to face Sloane Stephens or Jil Teichmann Coco Gauff, finding a new gear, takes out Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-0. End of first set and entire second set was some of the best #tennis I've seen her playBack in the quarterfinals of the French Open at age 18 to face Sloane Stephens or Jil Teichmann#getty https://t.co/OS67R9mRgx

Stephens reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the third time by thrashing the in-form Jill Teichmann 6-2, 6-0. She previously got the better of Julie Niemeier, Sorana Cirstea and Diane Parry.

José Morgado @josemorgado



Lost 3 (THREE!!) points in the 2nd set. 2018 runner up Sloane Stephens, who arrived #RolandGarros with zero (0) clay wins in 2022, is playing her best tennis in years here in Paris: 6-2, 6-0 over the in form Jil Teichmann (Race top 20) to reach the QFs at RG for the 3rd time.Lost 3 (THREE!!) points in the 2nd set. 2018 runner up Sloane Stephens, who arrived #RolandGarros with zero (0) clay wins in 2022, is playing her best tennis in years here in Paris: 6-2, 6-0 over the in form Jil Teichmann (Race top 20) to reach the QFs at RG for the 3rd time.Lost 3 (THREE!!) points in the 2nd set. https://t.co/uJo5H562vD

This will be the second meeting between Gauff and Stephens, with Stephens beating her younger compatriot in the second round of last year's US Open. The winner of the match faces either 17th seed Leylah Fernandez or Martina Trevisan in the semifinals of the French Open.

Gauff has won 18 out of 28 matches so far this season, with her best run in a tournament being the semifinals of the Adelaide International 2. She won four out of seven matches during the European claycourt season, reaching the last 16 of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

Stephens won the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara but subsequently won only one match out of the next seven she played between Indian Wells and Strasbourg. However, she has turned it around and reached the last eight at the French Open.

Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens match schedule

The quarterfinal between Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens will be the second match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday.

Match timing: Approx 2:00 pm local time / 12:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am ET / 5:30 pm IST

Date: 31 May, 2022

Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers can watch their two players live on NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Also Check Out :- French Open 2022 Schedule

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far