French Open 2022 Draw: Iga Swiatek's projected path to the final

With five titles on the trot and an incredible 28-match winning streak, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek remains the overwhelming favorite to conquer the French Open 2022.

Following her triumphs in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami on hardcourt earlier in the season, the Pole added trophies at Stuttgart and Rome on clay as well. Her dominant run saw the 20-year-old earn seven and 11 victories against top-10 and top-20 oppositions respectively.

As the impeccable Swiatek begins her quest for a second Roland Garros title, here's a detailed look at her potential path to the final:

Iga Swiatek's 1st-round opponent - A qualifier

Swiatek will get to know her first-round opponent when the qualifiers are placed.

Iga Swiatek's likely 2nd-round opponent - Alison Riske / Dayana Yastremska

The top seed will next take on the winner of the first-round clash between World No. 42 Alison Riske and the 80th-ranked Dayana Yastremska. While Riske trails Swiatek 0-2 in their head-to-head, Yastremska won her only encounter with the World No. 1 back in 2019.

However, Swiatek has come a long way since then and would be eager to turn the tables on Yastremska this time around should they meet.

Iga Swiatek's likely 3rd-round opponent - Liudmila Samsonova

Liudmila Samsonova at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2022

Iga Swiatek's first real challenge at the French Open 2022 is likely to come in the form of World No. 26 Liudmila Samsonova in the third round. The two were involved in a grueling three-setter in the Stuttgart semifinals this year, where the Pole barely managed to snatch a win.

The Russian will once again look to put Swiatek to a stern test if they square off once more.

Iga Swiatek's likely 4th-round opponent - Simona Halep / Jelena Ostapenko

The path gets tougher for the top seed, with former champions Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko lurking in the fourth round.

Swiatek has never managed to beat Ostapenko in three meetings so far, making the Latvian a big obstacle in her bid for the title. In fact, the 2017 Roland Garros champion remains the last player to beat Swiatek this year before she embarked on her remarkable run.

However, Ostapenko is currently in a slump. Since winning the title in Dubai and reaching the Doha semifinals, the World No. 13 has endured a five-match losing streak, which should be music to Swiatek's ears.

Halep and Swiatek, on the other hand, have evenly split their four meetings so far, with the Pole winning their most recent clash at Indian Wells in March this year.

Iga Swiatek's likely quarter-final opponent - Jessica Pegula / Ekaterina Alexandrova

Jessica Pegula in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

Both Jessica Pegula and Ekaterina Alexandrova have had stellar campaigns on clay this season. They could make it all the way to the quarterfinals to set up a clash with Swiatek.

Madrid runner-up Pegula beat the 20-year-old in 2019 and will fancy her chances once more.

Alexandrova, meanwhile, managed a win over Swiatek just last year. The Russian would love to back up her Madrid semifinal appearance with a statement victory over the 2020 Roland Garros champion.

Iga Swiatek's likely semi-final opponent - Paula Badosa / Aryna Sabalenka

2021 Roland Garros quarterfinalist Paula Badosa made a brilliant start to the clay season, reaching the semifinals in Stuttgart and the last eight in Charleston. Since then, however, the Spaniard has struggled with her consistency.

Should the World No. 3 navigate her way through to the last four, she needs to be at her absolute best to tackle Swiatek. The Pole notably beat her in their last face-off at the 2021 WTA Finals.

World No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka, too, hasn't had a productive season, although she did show flashes of her brilliance during the clay swing. Sabalenka managed a runner-up showing in Stuttgart and a semifinal appearance in Rome. Incidentally, both times she was stopped by none other than Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek's likely opponent in the final - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur with the Madrid Open trophy

After Swiatek, World No. 6 Ons Jabeur has emerged as the next best player of the clay season with a historic run to the Madrid title as well as the finals in Rome and Charleston.

The Tunisian is a former junior champion at the French Open but has never been past the fourth round at the senior level. Given the kind of form she has brought with her into Paris, she has a great chance of correcting that record.

However, toppling Swiatek will require a monumental effort. She was blown away by the 20-year-old in the Rome final and knows that it will take an absolutely flawless display to halt the Polish juggernaut in the French capital.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra