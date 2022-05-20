French Open 2022: Emma Raducanu's projected opponents as per the draw

Having recovered from a back injury, reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu will be confident of making her mark on her French Open debut this year.

The 19-year-old has struggled in the days following her maiden Grand Slam win in New York. But with the tour moving to clay, the Brit seems to have found a new lease of life.

She has enjoyed her stint on the red dirt so far despite playing professionally on clay for the first time this season. Raducanu made it to the quarterfinals in Stuttgart and the Round of 16 in Madrid but a back injury forced her to retire from her first-round match in Rome.

It hasn't dimmed her spirit and the youngster feels she is growing in confidence with every outing on the terre battue. Ahead of Raducanu's maiden Roland Garros appearance, let's take a detailed look at her projected opponents as per the draw:

Emma Raducanu's 1st-round opponent - A qualifier

Raducanu will get to know her first opponent in Paris once the qualifiers are placed.

Emma Raducanu's likely 2nd-round opponent - Aliaksandra Sasnovich / Xinyu Wang

The 12th seed will next face World No. 45 Aliaksandra Sasnovich or the 75th-ranked Xinyu Wang, both of whom beat the Brit last year. While the former notched the win at Indian Wells, Wang edged Raducanu in a thriller at Linz.

Emma Raducanu's likely 3rd-round opponent - Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber attempts to strike the ball at the BNP Paribas Open

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber will possibly await Raducanu in the third round in what will be their first-ever meeting.

With the former World No. 1 yet to win a match on clay in what has been a disappointing season, the teenager will fancy her chances.

Emma Raducanu's likely 4th-round opponent - Ons Jabeur / Petra Kvitova

The path gets tougher for Raducanu as she potentially faces a former Grand Slam champion or an in-form title contender for a place in the quarterfinals.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



A surface that once spelled uncertainty for the young superstar,



#RolandGarros “I think that something that the clay has taught is how to experiment"A surface that once spelled uncertainty for the young superstar, @EmmaRaducanu enters Paris with newfound joy and confidence “I think that something that the clay has taught is how to experiment"A surface that once spelled uncertainty for the young superstar, @EmmaRaducanu enters Paris with newfound joy and confidence 👇#RolandGarros

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova hasn't been at her best lately, but Ons Jabeur is currently in the form of her life. With a title win in Madrid and runner-up showings in Rome and Charleston, the Tunisian has announced her Roland Garros title ambitions.

The reigning US Open champion hasn't met either player so far on the tour.

Emma Raducanu's likely quarterfinal opponent - Belinda Bencic / Bianca Andreescu / Maria Sakkari

Belinda Bencic had the best clay season out of the three with the title in Charleston. However, she will be wary of the fact that she fell to Raducanu during the latter's dream US Open title run.

Bianca Andreescu in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

Bianca Andreescu and Raducanu's much-awaited face-off in the Rome first round earlier this month was a dampener as the Brit retired midway through the match. However, Raducanu got a taste of Andreescu's skills and will hope to be ready this time.

World No. 4 Maria Sakkari was another of the teenager's victims at Flushing Meadows last year. The 2021 Roland Garros semifinalist hasn't had a memorable clay season so far and could feel the pressure of defending her points from last year.

Emma Raducanu's likely semifinal opponent - Anett Kontaveit / Barbora Krejcikova

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was on a long hiatus due to an elbow injury. Having had to sit out the entire clay season so far, her form remains doubtful in Paris.

World No. 5 Anett Kontaveit had a stellar indoor season, winning the title in St. Petersburg. But her clay season has been poor, with just a solitary quarterfinal appearance in Stuttgart being her best performance on the surface.

Emma Raducanu's likely opponent in the final - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek strikes the ball at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

Provided Raducanu manages to rampage through the draw like she did at the US Open, she is likely to face a mighty hurdle in the final in the form of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

The Pole has been in immaculate form this year, winning five titles in a row. Swiatek has come to Paris on the back of a superb 28-match winning streak and would be eager to add to her 2020 French Open triumph.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra