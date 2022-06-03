French Open 2022 final, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live stream details and more

The 128 player field has whittled down to just two, as World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are set to battle it out for the 2022 women's singles French Open title on Saturday.

Swiatek was the leading contender to win the title prior to the tournament. She is just one match away from laying her hands on the Roland Garros trophy for the second time in her career.

The Pole arrived in Paris on a 28 match winning streak, which she has now extended to 34, equalling Serena Williams' unbeaten run of 2013. With another win, Swiatek could tie Venus Williams' 35 match winning streak, the longest undefeated run since 2000.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek Last dance in Paris tomorrow at 3 PM.



Ostatni mecz w Paryżu w tym roku, jutro o 15. Czas na finał! Last dance in Paris tomorrow at 3 PM. #RolandGarros final! #letsgo Ostatni mecz w Paryżu w tym roku, jutro o 15. Czas na finał! #jazda 🎾 Last dance in Paris tomorrow at 3 PM. #RolandGarros final! #letsgo 🎾 Ostatni mecz w Paryżu w tym roku, jutro o 15. Czas na finał! #jazda https://t.co/bqJ35MJIzR

The World No. 1 kicked off her campaign in Paris with commanding wins over Lesia Tsurenko and Alison Riske. Danka Kovinic lost in straight sets despite putting up a decent fight in the third round. Qinwen Zheng took a set off of the Pole, but went down fighting in three sets.

Swiatek breezed past Jessica Pegula and Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively to reach her second Grand Slam final.

Coco Gauff has been touted as a potential Grand Slam champion since she burst onto the scene in 2019 as a 15 year old. Now, three years later, the teenager has a shot at winning her debut Major.

Gauff arrived in Paris a little under the radar, but remained one of the few top players in the draw as other big names made early exits. She's also yet to drop a set in the tournament.

The American defeated Rebecca Marino, Alison Van Uytvanck, Kaia Kanepi and Elise Merterns in the first four rounds to make the last eight for the second year running.

Gauff then defeated 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals and Martina Trevisan in the semifinals to book her spot in her maiden Grand Slam final.

She has also been competing in the women's doubles this year, partnering compatriot Jessica Pegula, and has reached the final there as well.

Iga Swiatek has been completely dominant over the last few months, and winning the French Open would be the ultimate crowning glory. Coco Gauff's evolution has been remarkable to witness and the teenager would love to demonstrate her growth by winning the title as well.

In the end, fans are in for a treat as two of the brightest stars on the women's tour are set to duke it out for the title.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff match schedule

The battle for the crown between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday.

Match timing: 3 pm local time / 1 pm GMT / 9 am ET / 6.30 pm IST.

Date: 4 June, 2022.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers can watch the final live on NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

