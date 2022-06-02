French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek records longest win streak on clay since Serena Williams

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek collected her 33rd consecutive match win as she reached the 2022 French Open semifinals on Wednesday, beating Jessica Pegula in straight sets. Of those 33 matches, her last 14 wins have come on clay, making her the first player since Serena Williams to win at least 14 consecutive matches on the surface.

The American tennis legend won 20 consecutive matches on clay, a run that began at the 2015 French Open and ended at the same event the following year.

No player other than Swiatek has won as many as 14 straight matches on clay since Williams' incredible run. The Pole now has a chance to extend her streak to 16 matches and get even closer to Williams' record by winning the French Open.

The World No. 1 won both the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and the Italian Open in the build-up to Roland Garros. She has dropped just two sets in the 14 matches she has played during the claycourt season. One of those sets she lost was against Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in her fourth-round match at the French Open.

Her 33rd straight match win (across surfaces) on tour also puts her third on the list of most consecutive matches won on the women's tour this century. She broke a tie with Justine Henin, who had also won 32 consecutive matches, between 2007 and 2008.

If Iga Swiatek goes on to win the French Open title, she will break Serena Williams' tally of 34 consecutive WTA match wins and stand level with Serena's older sister Venus Williams, who holds the all-time record for most matches won on the women's circuit (35) in the 21st century.

Swiatek faces 20th seed Daria Kasatkina, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament, in the last four at Roland Garros.

"I know her game style pretty well" - Iga Swiatek on her 2022 French Open SF opponent Daria Kasatkina

Iga Swiatek, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, has played her semifinal opponent Daria Kasatkina four times before, winning three of those matches. All three of those wins came earlier this year and Swiatek dropped a combined 11 games in all matches.

Speaking in an interview after her quarterfinal win against Jessica Pegula, the Pole said she is taking a lot of confidence from her previous results against Kasatkina into their Roland Garros last-four match.

"I want to use the experience that I have and also I know her game style pretty well and I know how her strokes how I feel them on my racquet, so that's pretty positive," Iga Swiatek expressed.

Having said that, Swiatek does not want to get too ahead of herself, recognizing that Kasatkina is a tough opponent to face.

"I don't really want to become overconfident. I don't think it's going to happen because still it's semifinal of a Grand Slam and she really deserves with her game to be here," she said on the same.

