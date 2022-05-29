French Open 2022 Indian players roundup: Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop in men's doubles quarterfinal, Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka reach third round of women's doubles | Day 7

Day 7 of the French Open was a good one for the Indian contingent, with Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna winning their respective doubles matches.

The former, along with her partner Lucie Hradecka, advanced to the third round of the women's doubles tournament with a straight-sets win over Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.

It was a day of double delight for Rohan Bopanna as he extended his journey in the men's doubles as well as mixed doubles events. The 42-year-old, along with partner Matwe Middelkoop, saved five match points to stun second seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic to reach the quarterfinals.

Bopanna and Andreja Klepac sealed their place in the second round of the mixed doubles competition by eliminating Asia Muhammad and Lloyd Glasspool.

Here are the results of the Indian players competing on Day 7 of the French Open:

Mirza and Hradecka advance to last 16 of women's doubles

Sania Mirza's hopes of completing a career Grand Slam are still alive

Tenth seeds Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka booked their place in the last 16 of the women's doubles tournament by overcoming the Slovenian duo of Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.

The Indo-Czech pair won the opening set 6-3 before taking the second 6-4. In the third round, Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka will take on the eighth-seeded American pair of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, both of whom are also in the last 16 of the women's singles.

Bopanna and Middelkoop oust 2nd seeds Mektic and Pavic

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop had a memorable outing as they ousted one of the favorites, Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, to reach the quarterfinals of the men's doubles tournament.

The match was tightly contested and lasted two hours and 36 minutes. The second-seeded pair from Croatia took the opening set via a tie-break before Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second set in similar fashion.

Mektic and Pavic got an early break in the third set and were serving for the match at 5-4. However, the 16th seeds saved a match point and broke back to level the score at 5-5. Both pairs held serve thereafter and the set went to a 10-point tie-break.

Mektic and Pavic looked in command and had three match points at 9-6. However, Bopanna and Middelkoop saved all three and went on to win the tie-break 12-10 to seal their place in the quarterfinals.

The Indo-Dutch pair will take on Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara for a place in the semifinals of the men's doubles competition.

Bopanna and Klepac reach 2nd round of mixed doubles

Rohan Bopanna and Andreja Klepac are seeded fifth in the mixed doubles competition and booked their place in the second round by beating Asia Muhammad and Lloyd Glasspool in straight sets. The Indo-Slovenian pair won the opening set 6-1 and got an early break in the second.

Muhammad and Glasspool broke back to level the scores at 2-2. However, Bopanna and Klepac got the decisive break to lead 5-4 and held serve to win the match.

The fifth seeds will square off against Lucie Hradecka and Gonzalo Escobar in the second round. The winner of the match will face third seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers.

French Open Day 5 results for Indians at a glance

Women's doubles (second round):

(10) Sania Mirza / Lucie Hradecka def. Tamara Zidansek / Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-4

Men's doubles (third round):

(16) Rohan Bopanna / Matwe Middelkoop def. (2) Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 7-6(10)

Mixed doubles (first round):

(5) Rohan Bopanna / Andreja Klepac def. Asia Muhammad / Lloyd Glasspool 6-1, 6-4

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala