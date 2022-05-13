French Open 2022 Prize Money Breakdown: How much do the winners get?

We are only a few days away from the commencement of this year's French Open. Like every other year, 2022 promises to have some exciting tennis action on the red clay of the Roland Garros Stadium. Some of the best players in the world will once again compete to be crowned the champion of the year's second Grand Slam.

One unique feature about this year's French Open is the change in prize money. The tournament's organizers have announced an increase in the amounts being awarded to the players.

The winners in both singles tournaments will pocket €2,200,000 each while the runners-up will earn €1,100,000 each. The semifinalists get paid €600,000 each while the quarterfinalists will bag €380,000 each.

The prize money for the players who exit in the fourth round is €220,000 while that for those exiting in the third round is €125,800. Players who will be eliminated in the second round will earn while the minimum payment for a player in the main draw is €62,000.

In the doubles tournaments, the winning pairs will be paid €580,000. The duo finishing on the losing sides in the final will receive half of that amount, which is €290,000. The pairs reaching the semifinals will be paid €146,000 while those getting to the quarterfinals will pocket €79,500. The teams who will be eliminated in the last 16 will get €42,000 while the duos who will exit in the second round receive €25,000 each.

The minimum prize money for any doubles pair at this year's French Open is €15,500.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey 2022 French Open/Roland Garros



43.6 million Euros total prize money ($46.02 million)



Up from 34.36 million Euros last year with limited attendance



2022 Singles prize money below in Euros 2022 French Open/Roland Garros43.6 million Euros total prize money ($46.02 million)Up from 34.36 million Euros last year with limited attendance2022 Singles prize money below in Euros https://t.co/5TiKs4f5B3

There has been an increase in prize money for French Open 2022

The prize money for the French Open 2022 has increased by 6.8% from pre-pandemic levels

The total prize money for the French Open 2022 is €43.6 million which is considerably higher than last year's tournament which was €34.36 million.

The prize pool at Roland Garros this year has increased by over 6.8% compared to pre-pandemic levels (2019).

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Roland Garros prize money: 2022 vs pre-pandemic 2019.



Players losing in men* singles main draw 1R and qualifying will earn, in total, ~€1.8 million more than in 2019.

But players making it past 1R in singles main draw will receive, in total, ~€800K less than in 2019. Roland Garros prize money: 2022 vs pre-pandemic 2019.Players losing in men* singles main draw 1R and qualifying will earn, in total, ~€1.8 million more than in 2019.But players making it past 1R in singles main draw will receive, in total, ~€800K less than in 2019. https://t.co/B9tfY6GTJy

The competition starts on May 22 and will end on June 5. Last year, Novak Djokovic and Barbora Krejcikova were the singles champions.

In 2022, both players will have a hard time defending their respective titles, especially Krejcikova, who has not played a match since February.

The likes of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are capable of competing for the men's singles title. In the women's singles tournament, Iga Swiatek will be a heavy favorite to win given her impressive run of form. However, the likes of Paula Badosa, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur can also be expected to contend.

Edited by Aditya Singh