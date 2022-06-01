French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Rafael Nadal vs (3) Alexander Zverev

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: June 3, 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten and Sony LIV.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev preview

Rafael Nadal will look to reach his 14th French Open final

Fifth seed Rafael Nadal will square off against third seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the French Open on Friday.

Nadal has won 28 out of 31 matches this season. He had a terrific start to the year, winning the Melbourne Summer Set 1, the Australian Open and the Mexican Open. However, a rib injury he picked up at Indian Wells caused him to miss the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open.

He returned to action at the Madrid Masters, where he was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal's chronic foot injury flared up at the Italian Open in his loss to Denis Shapovalov in the last 16.

The Spaniard is seeded fifth in the French Open and started the tournament with a straight-sets win over Jordan Thompson. He then beat Corentin Moutet and Botic van de Zandschulp in similar fashion.

Nadal was up against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round and found himself a set down. However, he won the next two sets to take a 2-1 lead. The Canadian won the fourth set to push the match to a decider. Nadal made the decisive break in the eighth game of the fifth set before holding his serve to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Against Novak Djokovic in the last eight, Nadal started brilliantly by taking the opening set and going up a double break in the second. But the Serb bounced back and won the second set 6-4. However, Nadal restored his lead by taking the third set 6-2. Djokovic was 5-2 up in the fourth set but the Spaniard fought back and eventually won it via a tie-break to reach the semifinals in Paris.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



While he was not starting as a favorite, Rafa managed to transcend himself to win a titanic match against Novak Djokovic in 4 sets and reach a 15th semi-final in GIGANTIC NADAL!!While he was not starting as a favorite, Rafa managed to transcend himself to win a titanic match against Novak Djokovic in 4 sets and reach a 15th semi-final in @rolandgarros GIGANTIC NADAL!! While he was not starting as a favorite, Rafa managed to transcend himself to win a titanic match against Novak Djokovic in 4 sets and reach a 15th semi-final in @rolandgarros! https://t.co/B6IxG9ntL4

Alexander Zverev did not have a great start to the season but found his form during the European clay swing, where he reached the final of the Madrid Open and the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.

The German is seeded third at the French Open and beat Sebastian Ofner 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round. He then fought back from two sets down to defeat Sebastian Baez and seal his place in the third round.

Zverev got the better of Brandon Nakashima in straight sets before defeating Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the fourth round to set up a quarter-final clash against Carlos Alcaraz.

Zverev produced a fine performance to beat the Spaniard in four sets, winning 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7). He avenged his defeat in the Madrid Open final and reached the semifinals of the French Open for the second straight year.

ESPN Tenis @ESPNtenis



En un verdadero espectáculo tenístico, el alemán se impuso 6-4, 6-4, 4-6 y 7-6 (7) y es el primer semifinalista del cuadro masculino. 🤯



Su rival saldrá del cruce entre Djokovic y Nadal. 🤩 ¡ZVEREV ELIMINÓ A ALCARAZ EN #ROLANDGARROS En un verdadero espectáculo tenístico, el alemán se impuso 6-4, 6-4, 4-6 y 7-6 (7) y es el primer semifinalista del cuadro masculino. 🤯Su rival saldrá del cruce entre Djokovic y Nadal. 🤩 ¡ZVEREV ELIMINÓ A ALCARAZ EN #ROLANDGARROS! 🔥💥En un verdadero espectáculo tenístico, el alemán se impuso 6-4, 6-4, 4-6 y 7-6 (7) y es el primer semifinalista del cuadro masculino. 🤯🔜 Su rival saldrá del cruce entre Djokovic y Nadal. 🤩 https://t.co/44biHw9s9k

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

This will be the 10th meeting between the two players, with Nadal leading the head-to-head 6-3. They locked horns twice last season, with Zverev winning 6-4, 6-4 in Madrid while the King of Clay won 6-3, 6-4 in Rome.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Rafael Nadal -300 -4.5 (-140) Over 37.5 (-120) Alexander Zverev +230 +4.5 (+100) Under 37.5 (-115)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Rafael Nadal will head into the semifinals as the favorite, but Alexander Zverev has shown that he can beat anybody on his day.

While Nadal's record on clay is unmatched, the German is no slouch on the surface either, winning 31 out of 39 matches since the start of 2021.

Nadal's serve, groundstrokes, drop shots and athleticism were on full display in the quarterfinals and he will look to put in a repeat performance on Friday.

Zverev served brilliantly against Alcaraz, winning 73% of his first serves. The German will need to be similarly potent on serve to keep Nadal at bay.

After ousting his arch-nemesis on Tuesday night, Nadal would have breathed a sigh of relief. But come Friday, the Spaniard will once again focus his attention on the job at hand and should be able to send Zverev packing as well.

Pick: Nadal to win in four sets.

