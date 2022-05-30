French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will square off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open on Tuesday.

The Spaniard booked his place in the last eight of the tournament for the 16th time after overcoming Felix Auger-Aliassime in a grueling five-set battle that lasted four hours and 23 minutes.

The 13-time champion previously registered straight-sets win over Jordan Thompson, Corentin Moutet and Botic van de Zandschulp.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, has sailed through the draw without dropping a set. The Serb beat Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round before getting the better of Alex Molcan. He then defeated Aljaz Bedene and Diego Schwartzman to book his place in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

This will be the 59th meeting between Nadal and Djokovic, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 30-28. Nadal has won seven of their nine meetings at the French Open, but it was the Serb who came out on top in four sets in their most recent showdown in Paris last year.

The winner of this match will take on either third seed Alexander Zverev or sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic match schedule

The quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be the fourth and final match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday.

Match timing: Not before 8.45 pm local time / 6.45 pm GMT / 2.45 pm ET / 12.15 am IST

Date: 31 May, 2022 (1 June, 2022 in India)

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Spain: Spanish fans can watch their legendary player face Djokovic live on Eurosport.

Serbia: Serbian fans can watch their national hero live on Eurosport and RTS.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

