French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

The main draw action at the 2022 French Open kicks off on Sunday, May 22, with some of the biggest names in the sport taking the court. While tennis fans may need to wait another day to watch last year's winners step out for their title defense, there is plenty of high-octane tennis in store on Day 1 of the tournament.

Leading the list of players in action on Sunday are Madrid champions Carlos Alcaraz and Ons Jabeur, both of whom are scheduled to play on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Other big names, including former champion Garbine Muguruza, top-10 player Maria Sakkari and men's singles title contender Alexander Zverev, will also be seen in action on the tournament's opening day.

In addition, home fans will also have plenty to look forward to, with Clara Burel, Kristina Mladenovic, Harmony Tan, Corentin Moutet and Quentin Halys all playing on the Roland Garros Stadium showcourts.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the claycourt Major (showcourts only):

Ons Jabeur will also be in action on Day 1.

Court Philippe Chatrier

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

(6) Ons Jabeur vs Magda Linette

(9) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Juan Pablo Varillas (Q)

Clara Burel vs (4) Maria Sakkari

(6) Carlos Alcaraz vs Juan Ignacio Londero (LL)

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

Sloane Stephens vs Jule Niemeier (Q)

(23) John Isner vs Quentin Halys

(3) Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner (Q)

Kristina Mladenovic vs Leylah Fernandez

Court Simonne Mathieu

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

Dominic Thiem vs Hugo Dellien

Kaia Kanepi vs (10) Garbine Muguruza

Fabio Fognini vs Alexei Popyrin

(18) Coco Gauff vs Rebecca Marino

You can find the full schedule here.

Where to watch French Open 2022

Here's a look at the full list of channels showing the French Open 2022:

France - Matches will be broadcast on France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (All territories) - Viewers can watch all the matches on Eurosport.

United Kingdom - Viewers in the UK can also watch all the matches on Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - Matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports.

Canada - Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS, TSN.

Asia (All Territories) - Fans can follow live action on beinSPORTS.

India - Matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten & SonyLiv.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

All matches on Day 1 of the French Open will be played over a single session. The action commences on all courts at 11 am local time, which translates to 2.30 pm IST.

For fans watching in the US, UK and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 1 of the French Open are as follows:

Country Day session start time USA and Canada 5 am EST, May 22, 2022 UK 9 am GMT, May 22, 2022

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee