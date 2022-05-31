French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 10

The 10th day of the 2022 French Open will see defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time winner Rafael Nadal lock horns in a highly-anticipated quarterfinal encounter. The match is scheduled for a night session on Court Philippe-Chatirier.

The centerpiece will also have Next Gen sensation Carlos Alcaraz take on Alexander Zverev in another men's quarterfinal. Leylah Fernandez and Sloane Stephens will also be in action on Tuesday, vying for the semifinal spots.

India's Sania Mirza will also be in action on Court Simone-Mathieu with her women's doubles partner Lucie Hradecka, taking on Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the claycourt Major (showcourts only):

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day session (Starts at 12 pm local time):

Martina Trevisan vs (17) Leylah Fernandez

(18) Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens

(3) Alexander Zverev vs (6) Carlos Alcaraz

(1) Novak Djokovic vs (5) Rafael Nadal (Not before 8.45 local time)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time)

Lindsay Davenport/Mary Joe Fernandez vs Gisela Dulko/Gabriela Sabatini (Legends)

(1) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs Austin Krajicek/Ivan Dodig

Sebastien Grosjean/Cedric Pioline vs Mansour Bahrami/Julien Benneteau (Legends)

Chanda Rubin/Sandrine Testud vs Daniela Hnatuchova/Martina Navratilova (Legends)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

(6) Neal Skupski/Wesley Koolhof vs (4) Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers

Marta Kostyuk/Elena Ruse vs Madison Keys/Taylor Townsend

Maryna Zanevska/Kimberley Zimmermann vs (14) Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko

(10) Lucie Hradecka/Sania Mirza vs (6) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula

Lucie Hradecka/Gonzalo Escobar vs (3)Gabriela Dabrowski/John Peers

Where to watch French Open 2022

Here's a look at the full list of channels showing Roland Garros 2022:

France - Matches will be broadcast on France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (All territories) - Viewers can watch all the matches on Eurosport.

The United Kingdom - Viewers in the UK can also watch all the matches on Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - Matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, and Bally Sports.

Canada - Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Asia (All Territories) - Fans can follow live action on beinSPORTS.

India - Matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten & SonyLiv.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

The action commences on all courts at 11 am local time (2.30 pm IST) except Court Philippe-Chatrier, where action will commence at 12 pm local time (3.30 pm IST).

For fans watching in the US, UK, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 10 of the French Open are as follows:

Country Day session start time USA and Canada 5 am EST, May 22, 2022 UK 9 am GMT, May 22, 2022

