French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 12

All eyes will be on the irrepressible World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Thursday, with the women's semifinals being scheduled for Day 12 of the 2022 French Open.

Having conceded a set for the first time this fortnight during the fourth round against Qinwen Zhang, the Pole was back to her ruthless best against 11th seed Jessica Pegula on Wednesday. A breezy 6-3, 6-2 win over the American has now extended Swiatek's incredible winning streak to 33.

The win has put the 21-year-old back in the Roland Garros last four for the first time since she won it in 2020.

Swiatek will cross swords with 20th seed Daria Kasatkina, who broke new ground on Wednesday by making it to a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in her career. The Russian staved off a stern resistance from compatriot Veronika Kudermetova for a 6-4, 7-6(5) win in the quarterfinals.

The other semifinal will be contested by 18th seed Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan. Both have made it this deep at a Slam for the very first time in their respective careers.

Trevisan is currently on a 10-match winning streak, having won her first WTA title in Rabat right before the start of the French Open. However, she will come up against the fast-rising Coco Gauff, who has already shown tremendous maturity at the age of 18.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule for June 2 at the 2022 French Open:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

(Starts at 12 pm local time):

Mixed Doubles Final

Ulrikke Eikeri/Joran Vliegen vs (2) Ena Shibahara/Wesley Koolhof

Women's Singles Semifinals

Not before 3 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (20) Daria Kasatkina

followed by: (18) Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

(Starts at 11 am local time):

Women's Legends First Round

Daniela Hantuchova/Martina Navratilova vs Flavia Pennetta/Francesca Schiavone

followed by: Iva Majoli/Mary Pierce vs Gisela Dulko/Gabriela Sabatini

Men's Legends First Round

followed by: Marcos Baghdatis/Goran Ivanisevic vs Mansour Bahrami/Julien Benneteau

followed by: Guy Forget/Tommy Haas vs Arnaud Clement/Fabrice Santoro

Court Simonne-Mathieu

(Starts at 11 am local time):

Women's Legends First Round

Tatiana Golovin/Nathalie Tauziat vs Lindsay Davenport/Mary Joe Fernandez

Men's Doubles Semifinals

Not before 12 pm local time: (12) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer vs (16) Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop

followed by: Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs (4) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos

You can find the rest of the schedule here.

Where to watch French Open 2022?

Here is the full list of channels where you can watch the French Open:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (all territories) - Eurosport.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Australia - Nine Network.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

India - Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

The action commences on all showcourts at 11 AM local time (2.30 PM IST) apart from Court Philippe-Chatrier, where the proceedings will start at 12 PM local time (3.30 PM IST).

In the US, UK and Canada, the live broadcast timings are as follows:

Country Start time USA and Canada 5 am EST, June 2, 2022 UK 9 am GMT, June 2, 2022

