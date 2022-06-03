French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 13

Day 13 of the 2022 French Open promises some enthralling action, with the men's singles finalists set to be decided on Friday.

Record 13-time winner Rafael Nadal is the only former champion left in the draw in Paris, while 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic is the only other Major winner remaining.

Third seed Alexander Zverev and eighth seed Casper Ruud complete the semifinal line-up.

Nadal will of course command the lion's share of attention. Having edged his nemesis Novak Djokovic in a grueling four-set quarterfinal on Tuesday night, the Spaniard will be eager to continue his winning run at his most successful Slam.

Standing between him and a 14th appearance in the final in the French capital is reigning Olympic champion Zverev. The German doused the challenge of the in-form Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in their last-eight showdown and will be keen to continue the momentum against Nadal.

Cilic, meanwhile, is one win away from joining the quartet of Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Djokovic and Nadal as the fifth active men's player to reach the final of all four Majors. Apart from his US Open triumph, the Croat finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018.

He faces the 23-year-old Casper Ruud in a battle of generations. The Norwegian has won seven of his eight career titles on clay and could prove to be a tough nut to crack when the two square off.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule for 3 June at the 2022 French Open:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

(Starts at 11 am local time):

Men's Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals

Gustavo Fernandez/Shingo Kunieda vs (2) Stephane Houdet/Nicolas Peifer

Men's Singles Semifinals

Not before 2.45 pm local time: (5) Rafael Nadal vs (3) Alexander Zverev

Not before 5.30 pm local time: (8) Casper Ruud vs (20) Marin Cilic

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

(Starts at 11 am local time):

Women's Doubles Semifinals

(8) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula vs Madison Keys/Taylor Townsend

followed by: (14) Jelena Ostapenko/Lyudmyla Kichenok vs Kristina Mladenovic/Caroline Garcia

Court Simonne-Mathieu

(Starts at 11 am local time):

Men's Legends First Round

Guy Forget/Tommy Haas vs Henri Leconte/Michael Llodra

followed by: Xavier Malisse/Mats Wilander vs Marcos Baghdatis/Goran Ivanisevic

Women's Legends First Round

Not before 2.30 pm local time: Tatiana Golovin/Nathalie Tauziat vs Iva Majoli/Mary Pierce

Where to watch French Open 2022?

Here is the full list of channels where you can watch the French Open:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (all territories) - Eurosport.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Australia - Nine Network.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

India - Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

The action commences on all showcourts at 11 am local time (2.30 pm IST).

In the US, UK and Canada, the live broadcast timings are as follows:

Country Start time USA and Canada 5 am EST, June 3, 2022 UK 9 am GMT, June 3, 2022

