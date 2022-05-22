French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

Former winners Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek will open their 2022 French Open campaigns on Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday. Both men's and women's singles defending champions, Novak Djokovic and Barbora Krejcikova, respectively, will also be in action on the same day.

The second day of the competition will see some of the most highly anticipated first round matches. That includes Amanda Anisimova vs Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu vs Linda Noskova.

The likes of Oceane Dodin, Richard Gasquet, Benoit Paire and Courentin Moutet lead a strong home contingent. All the aforementioned names will be in action on Monday at the Roland Garros showcourts.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the claycourt Major (showcourts only):

Iga Swiatek will get her 2022 French Open campaign underway.

Court Philippe Chatrier

Day session (Starts at 11 AM local time):

(1) Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko (Q)

Diane Parry vs (2) Barbora Krejcikova

(5) Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson

(1) Novak Djokovic vs Yoshihito NIshioka.

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

Amanda Anisimova vs Naomi Osaka

Stan Wawrinka vs Courentin Moutet (WC)

(5) Anett Kontaveit vs Ajla Tomjlanovic

Lloyd Harris vs Richard Gasquet.

Court Simonne Mathieu

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

Andrea Petkovic vs Oceane Dodin

Cameron Norrie vs Manuel Guinard

Linda Noskova (Q) vs (12) Emma Raducanu

Benoit Paire vs Ilya Ivashka.

Where to watch French Open 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels showing the French Open 2022:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

India - Sony Ten & SonyLiv.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

All matches on Day 2 of the French Open will be played over a single session. The action commences on all courts at 11 AM local time (2:30 PM IST). In the US, UK and Canada, the live broadcast timings will be as follows:

Country Day session start time USA and Canada 5 AM EST, May 22, 2022 UK 9 AM GMT, May 22, 2022

