French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Simona Halep, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will open their respective 2022 French Open campaigns with their first-round encounters on Tuesday, May 24. Halep won the women's tournament in 2018 while Medvedev and Tsitsipas are two of the favorites for the men's title this season.

The third day of action at this year's Roland Garros will also see other top names in the sport take to court. This includes the likes of Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova.

Seasoned campaigners Alize Cornet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who is playing in his last professional tournament here, will be carrying the flag for home players. Both are scheduled to play on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the claycourt Major (showcourts only):

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day session (Starts at 12 PM local time):

Alize Cornet vs Misaki Doi

(5) Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

(3) Paula Badosa vs Fiona Ferro

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day session (Starts at 11 AM local time):

(2) Daniil Medvedev vs Facundo Bagnis

Taylor Townsend vs Caroline Garcia

Hugo Gaston vs (19) Alex deMinaur

(7) Aryna Sabalenka vs Chloe Paquet

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Day session (Starts at 11 AM local time):

Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs (8) Karolina Pliskova

(24) Frances Tiafoe vs Benjamin Bonzi

(19) Simona Halep vs Nichole Schunk (LL)

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Gilles Simon (WC)

Where to watch French Open 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels showing the French Open 2022:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (all territories) - Eurosport.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

India - Sony Ten & SonyLiv.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

All matches on Day 3 of the French Open will be played over a single session. The action commences on all courts at 11 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) except Court Philippe-Chatrier, where action will commence at 12 AM local time (3:30 PM IST). In the US, UK and Canada, the live broadcast timings are as follows:

Country Day session start time USA and Canada 5 AM EST, May 22, 2022 UK 9 AM GMT, May 22, 2022

