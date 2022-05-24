French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

Day 4 of the French Open 2022 will see Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in action, among others. The King of Clay will look to book his place in the third round of the tournament as he takes on Corentin Moutet.

Reigning champion Djokovic faces Alex Molcan and a win could see him take on Aljaz Bedene or Pablo Cuevas in the third round. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime will also feature on Wednesday.

In the women's singles competition, Maria Sakkari will be the highest-ranked player in action as she takes on Karolina Muchova. US Open champion Emma Raducanu will also look to book her place in the third round when she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Former World No. 1s Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber will also be in action.

With some exciting tennis action ahead of us, let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the French Open 2022 (showcourts only).

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day session (Starts at 12 pm local time):

(21) Angelique Kerber vs (WC) Elsa Jacquemot

(3) Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez

(14) Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu

(WC) Corentin Moutet vs (5) Rafael Nadal [not before 8: 45 pm local time]

Tanika @SitTanyusha



OOP: 25 May, Rafael Nadal v Corentin Moutet not before 20:45 (local time) on Court Philippe Chatrier / R2 Roland Garros 2022OOP: rolandgarros.com/en-us/order-of… 25 May, Rafael Nadal v Corentin Moutet not before 20:45 (local time) on Court Philippe Chatrier / R2 Roland Garros 2022OOP: rolandgarros.com/en-us/order-of… https://t.co/coDkWjpnVA

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs (12) Emma Raducanu

Karolina Muchova vs (4) Maria Sakkari

(1) Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan

(27) Sebastian Korda vs Richard Gasquet

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

(23) John Isner vs (WC) Gregoire Barrere

(18) Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck

Albert Ramos Vinolas vs (6) Carlos Alcaraz

Camila Osorio vs Diane Parry

You can find the rest of the schedule here.

Where to watch French Open 2022?

Here is the full list of channels where you can watch the French Open 2022:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (all territories) - Eurosport.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Australia - Nine Network.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

India - Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

The action commences on all courts at 11 am local time (2:30 pm IST) apart from Court Philippe-Chatrier, where the proceedings will start from 12 pm local time (3.30 pm IST).

In the US, UK and Canada, the live broadcast timings are as follows:

Country Day Session start time USA and Canada 5 AM EST, May 25, 2022 UK 9 AM GMT, May 25, 2022

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee