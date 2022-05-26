French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

Former champion Iga Swiatek and World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev will headline the action on Day 5 of the 2022 French Open on Thursday.

While the irrepressible Pole will aim to extend her winning streak to 30 when she meets Alison Riske in the second round, Medvedev will look to get the better of Laslo Djere and advance.

Last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was stretched to five sets by Lorenzo Musetti in his opener, will hope to have an easier outing against Zdenek Kolar.

Having unexpectedly conceded a set to Nastasja Schunk in the first round, 2018 champion Simona Halep will be determined to put in an improved performance against Qinwen Zheng.

Former champion Jelena Ostapenko and last year's quarterfinalist Paula Badosa will also feature on Thursday.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the 2022 French Open (showcourts only):

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day session (Starts at 12 pm local time):

(2) Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere

followed by: (22) Madison Keys vs Caroline Garcia

followed by: Gilles Simon vs Steve Johnson

Not before 8.45 pm local time: (13) Jelena Ostapenko vs Alize Cornet

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

(3) Paula Badosa vs Kaja Juvan

followed by: Pedro Cachin vs Hugo Gaston

followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Alison Riske

followed by: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Zdenek Kolar

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

(8) Karolina Pliskova vs Leolia Jeanjean

followed by: (24) Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin

followed by: (19) Simona Halep vs Qinwen Zheng

followed by: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Federico Delbonis

Where to watch French Open 2022?

Here is the full list of channels where you can watch the French Open:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (all territories) - Eurosport.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Australia - Nine Network.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

India - Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

The action commences on all showcourts at 11 am local time (2:30 pm IST) apart from Court Philippe-Chatrier, where the proceedings will start at 12 pm local time (3.30 pm IST).

In the US, UK and Canada, the live broadcast timings are as follows:

Country Day Session start time USA and Canada 5 AM EST, May 26, 2022 UK 9 AM GMT, May 26, 2022

