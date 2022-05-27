×
French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 7

Iga Swiatek will be in action on Day 7 of the 2022 French Open.
Vedant Chandel
ANALYST
Modified May 27, 2022 11:30 PM IST
Iga Swiatek and Daniil Medvedev will headline the action on Day 7 of the 2022 French Open. The Pole will open play on Court Philippe-Chatrier against Danka Kovinic, while the Russian will take on Miomir Kecmanovic on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Other top contenders for the men's and women's singles titles, including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa, will also be in action on Saturday.

Home hopes Alize Cornet, Gilles Simon and Hugo Gaston will look to keep the French flag flying high on Saturday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the claycourt Major (showcourts only):

Daniil Medvedev will take on Miomir Kecmanovic.
Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day session (Starts at 12 pm local time):

(1) Iga Swiatek vs Danka Kovinic

Qinwen Zheng vs Alize Cornet

Gilles Simon vs (20) Marin Cilic

Holger Rune vs Huge Gaston

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

Irina-Camelia Begu vs Leolia Jeanjean

(28) Miomir Kecmanovic vs (2) Daniil Medvedev

(3) Paula Badosa vs (29) Veronika Kudermetova

Mikael Ymer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

Mackenzie McDonald vs (11) Jannik Sinner

(28) Camila Giorgi vs (7) Aryna Sabalenka

David Goffin vs (12) Hubert Hurkacz

(22) Madison Keys vs (16) Elena Rybakina

You can find the full schedule here.

Where to watch French Open 2022

Here's a look at the full list of channels showing French Open 2022:

France - Matches will be broadcast on France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (All territories) - Viewers can watch all the matches on Eurosport.

United Kingdom - Viewers in the UK can also watch all the matches on Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - Matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports.

Canada - Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS, TSN.

Asia (All Territories) - Fans can follow live action on beinSPORTS.

India - Matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten & SonyLiv.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

The action commences on all courts at 11 am local time (2.30 pm IST) except Court Philippe-Chatrier, where action will commence at 12 pm local time (3.30 pm IST). In the US, UK and Canada, the live broadcast timings are as follows:

For fans watching in the US, UK and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 7 of the French Open are as follows:

CountryDay session start time
USA and Canada5 am EST, May 22, 2022
UK9 am GMT, May 22, 2022

Edited by Arvind Sriram
