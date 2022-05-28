French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 8

The three biggest men's stars, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, headline the Day 8 schedule as fourth-round action gets underway at the 2022 French Open on Sunday.

While 13-time champion Nadal will lock horns with ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, top seed and defending champion Djokovic will be up against 15th seed Diego Schwartzman.

Sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz, who has already announced himself as one of the title contenders at the age of 19, will take on 21st seed Karen Khachanov in the night session.

On the women's side, the NextGen clash between 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez and 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova will be the cynosure of all eyes. Having retired in their only other meeting this year at Indian Wells due to illness, Anisimova has some unfinished business to take care of.

Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann are some of the other top players who will feature on Sunday.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule on May 29 at the 2022 French Open (showcourts only):

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day session (Starts at 12 PM local time):

(17) Leylah Fernandez vs (27) Amanda Anisimova

followed by: (18) Coco Gauff vs (31) Elise Mertens

followed by: (5) Rafael Nadal vs (9) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Not before 8.45 pm local time: (6) Carlos Alcaraz vs (21) Karen Khachanov.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day session (Starts at 11 AM local time):

Martina Trevisan vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (15) Diego Schwartzman

followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

followed by: (23) Jil Teichmann vs Sloane Stephens

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Day session (Starts at 11 AM local time):

(4) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs Jonny O'Mara/Jackson Withrow

followed by: Misaki Doi/Ajla Tomljanovic vs Kristina Mladenovic/Caroline Garcia

followed by: Clara Burel/Hugo Gaston vs Ulrikke Eikeri/Joran Vliegen

followed by: Maryna Zanevska/Kimberley Zimmermann vs Sam Stosur/Latisha Chan

followed by: (5) Rohan Bopanna/Andreja Klepac vs Lucie Hradecka/Gonzalo Escobar

Where to watch French Open 2022?

Here is the full list of channels where you can watch the French Open:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (all territories) - Eurosport.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Australia - Nine Network.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

India - Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

The action commences on all showcourts at 11 AM local time (2.30 PM IST) apart from Court Philippe-Chatrier, where the proceedings will start at 12 PM local time (3.30 PM IST).

In the US, UK and Canada, the live broadcast timings are as follows:

Country Day Session start time USA and Canada 5 am EST, May 29, 2022 UK 9 am GMT, May 29, 2022

