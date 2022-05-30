French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 9

The fourth-round action at the 2022 French Open will come to a close on Monday, May 30. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek will be vying for quarterfinal spots against Holger Rune and Zheng Qinwen respectively.

The ninth day of the tournament will also see Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev take on Marin Cilic and Jannik Sinner in other mouthwatering clashes. On the women's side, the likes of Camila Giorgi and Jessica Pegula will be eyeing their first French Open quarterfinal.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 9 of the claycourt Major (showcourts only):

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day session (Starts at 12 pm local time):

(29) Veronika Kudermetova vs (22) Madison Keys

Holger Rune vs (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

(1) Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen

(20) Marin Cilic vs (2) Daniil Medvedev

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

(20) Daria Kastakina vs Camila Giorgi

(8) Casper Ruud vs (22) Hubert Hurkacz

(11) Jessica Pegula vs Irina Camelia Begu

(7) Andrey Rublev vs (11) Jannik Sinner

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

Anna Bondar/Greet Minnen vs Erin Routliffe/Alicja Rosolska

(4)Neal Skupski/Desirae Krawczyk vs Ulrikke Eikeri/Joran Vliegen

(13) Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan vs (2) Elise Mertens/Veronika Kudermetova

Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliövaara vs (16) Matwé Middelkoop/Rohan Bopanna

Where to watch French Open 2022

Here's a look at the full list of channels showing Roland Garros 2022:

France - Matches will be broadcast on France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (All territories) - Viewers can watch all the matches on Eurosport.

The United Kingdom - Viewers in the UK can also watch all the matches on Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - Matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, and Bally Sports.

Canada - Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Asia (All Territories) - Fans can follow live action on beinSPORTS.

India - Matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten & SonyLiv.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

The action commences on all courts at 11 am local time (2.30 pm IST) except Court Philippe-Chatrier, where action will commence at 12 pm local time (3.30 pm IST).

For fans watching in the US, UK, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 9 of the French Open are as follows:

Country Day session start time USA and Canada 5 am EST, May 22, 2022 UK 9 am GMT, May 22, 2022

