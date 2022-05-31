French Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Coco Gauff edges Sloane Stephens in all-American battle to reach first Major SF

Coco Gauff bested Sloane Stephens to reach her first Major semifinal at the French Open. The 18-year-old Gauff exacted revenge on Stephens after her straight-sets loss in the second round of the US Open last year.

Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens Score

Gauff prevailed over Stephens 7-5, 6-2 in an all-American battle in the quarterfinals.

She became just the fifth female player to reach the last four of the French Open in the 2000s before turning 19 after Kim Clijsters (2001), Justine Henin (2001), Nicole Vaidisova (2006) and Amanda Anisimova (2019)

Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens Winner

Gauff got the better of her much older and more experienced foe in little over an hour and a half. Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner and 11 years Gauff's senior, was the better player when they locked horns at Flushing Meadows last year.

But the 18-year-old Gauff - the youngest player left in the draw - was well equipped to handle Stephens this time around.

With the win, she has improved her win-loss record on clay to 27-9.

wta @WTA First Grand Slam semifinal







#RolandGarros First Grand Slam semifinal @CocoGauff moves past Stephens in another straight-sets win! ✨ First Grand Slam semifinal ✨🇺🇸 @CocoGauff moves past Stephens in another straight-sets win!#RolandGarros https://t.co/jlO0aKGya9

Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens Recap

Gauff led 5-2 in the first set before allowing Stephens back into the contest. However, the teenager managed to break Stephens' serve in the 12th game to win the first set 7-5.

Stephens halted her younger counterpart's momentum as she broke to open the second set. But Gauff immediately broke back and held serve in the next game to take the lead.

Three unforced errors on Stephens' backhand wing rewarded Gauff with a break point in the fourth game, which she converted with a backhand winner.

Gauff, however, had to overcome a shaky service game in which she committed a pair of double faults and Stephens fired a couple of winners to gain three break points. But the younger American steadied herself as she saved them all and eventually held serve for 4-1 following a backhand unforced error by Stephens.

She broke the 2017 US Open champion again in the next game but Stephens was not one to give up easily as she retaliated with her own break to stay alive at 5-2.

Gauff did not want to give Stephens another window of opportunity as she raced to a 40-0 lead to earn three match points, converting on her second try.

Gauff fired 18 winners to Stephens' 16, and committed fewer unforced errors (23 to 31).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far