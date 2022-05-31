French Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Martina Trevisan upsets Leylah Fernandez to reach maiden Grand Slam SF

Martina Trevisan stunned Leylah Fernandez in three sets on Tuesday to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open. This was the duo's first career match against each other.

Martina Trevisan vs Leylah Fernandez Score

Trevisan squandered a match point in the second set on her serve but got the job done in the third to upset the 2021 US Open finalist 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3.

becomes the first Italian woman to reach the semi-finals in Paris since Errani in 2013, defeating Fernandez 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3



Martina Trevisan vs Leylah Fernandez Winner

Trevisan reached the last eight as a qualifier two years ago and was thrashed by eventual champion Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-1.

Two years later, the World No. 59 sustained the momentum from her first WTA title run in Morocco 10 days ago to secure her second quarterfinal on the Parisian clay. Trevisan is now on a 10-match win streak and is guaranteed to debut in the top-30 next Monday.

Martina Trevisan vs Leylah Fernandez Recap

Trevisan won 79 percent of her first serve points and converted two of the three break points against the 19-year-old Canadian to take the first set 6-2. She hit 10 winners to Fernandez's seven while hitting only four unforced errors.

Trevisan faced her first break point of the match in the fourth game of the second set as Fernandez attacked the Italian's second serve early.

Trevisan lost her serve but immediately got the break back by hitting a couple of forehand errors. Fernandez had a look at four break points in the sixth game but she hit three unforced errors and squandered the opportunity.

Trevisan broke Fernandez again at 5-4 and held a match point on her serve at 40-30. However, Fernandez hit an excellent return from inside the baseline to push the Italian back and hit a forehand winner to bring her back into the match. Fernandez capitalized on two unforced errors by the Italian to draw level in the second set.

The 2021 US Open finalist steeled herself against an erratic Trevisan, who hit two double faults in the tiebreak, with one coming at set point to hand Fernandez the second set.

Trevisan jumped to a 4-0 lead on a double break but had to fend off another challenge from Fernandez. The Canadian broke back at 4-1 before the duo exchanged breaks, giving Trevisan a 5-2 lead in the deciding set.

The 19-year-old Canadian then held serve at love to make the Italian serve for the match. While the 17th seed fought well early on to reach 15-30, Trevisan clawed back and sealed the match on a forehand winner to win the third set 6-3.

The World No. 59 will face the winner of the match between Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauuf, which is underway, in the semifinals.

