French Open 2022 US players schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play ft. Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys | Day 7

A number of American players will be in action on Day 7 of the French Open on Saturday. World No. 11 Jessica Pegula is the highest-ranked player from the United States left in the competition and she will face last year's semifinalist Tamara Zidansek for a place in the fourth round.

Twenty-second seed Madison Keys will face 16th seed Elena Rybakina, while Shelby Rogers, who upset ninth seed Danielle Collins in the previous round, will take on an in-form Daria Kasatkina.

Mackenzie McDonald will lock horns with 11th seed Jannik Sinner in the third round of the men's singles tournament.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for the Americans in action at the French Open on Saturday:

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Mackenzie McDonald vs (11) Jannik Sinner (first match on court, starting at 11 am local time)

(22) Madison Keys vs (16) Elena Rybakina (fourth match on court after David Goffin vs Hubert Hurkacz)

Court 14

(11) Jessica Pegula vs (24) Tamara Zidansek (second match on court after Andrey Rublev vs Cristian Garin)

Ulrike Eikeri / Catherine Harrison vs Misaki Doi / Ajla Tomljanovic (third match on court after Pegula vs Zidansek)

Court 7

Shelby Rogers vs (20) Daria Kasatkina (second match on court after Rohan Bopanna / Matwe Middelkoop vs Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic)

Alexander Bublik / Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek (third match on court after Rogers vs Kasatkina)

Court 6

Kaitlyn Christian / Lidziya Marozava vs Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routcliffe (first match on court starting at 11:00 am local time)

Chan Hao-ching / Ben McLachlan vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Kevin Krawietz (second match on court after Christian / Marozava vs Rosolska / Routcliffe)

Court 9

Emina Bektas / Tara Moore vs (3) Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos (first match on court starting at 11:00 am local time)

Court 13

(9) Asia Muhammad / Ena Shibahara vs Kristina Kucova / Anastasia Potapova (first match on court starting at 11:00 am local time)

(1) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs Maxime Cressy / Feliciano Lopez (second match on court after Muhammad / Shibahara vs Kucova / Potapova)

Where to watch French Open 2022 in the United States

United States viewers can watch all the live action at the French Open on Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV, and Bally Sports.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

French Open 2022 - Match Timings

The matches will start at 11 am local time (5:00 am EST) on all courts except Court Philippe-Chatrier where proceedings will commence at 12 pm local time (6 am EST).

