French Open 2022: When, where to watch, channels, live stream details and more

The excitement for tennis fans has reached its fever pitch with the French Open set to kick off in Paris on May 22.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has hit his stride at the right time with his first title of the season at the Italian Open last Sunday. 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal began the season brilliantly with his 21st Slam trophy at the Australian Open. But injuries reared their ugly head once again for the Spaniard and it remains to be seen if he manages to regain full fitness ahead of the most successful Major of his career.

World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz, who has won four titles this year, will be looking to dash the hopes of the two legends in the French capital.

On the women's side, the sensational Iga Swiatek is the heavy favorite to collect her second Roland Garros trophy. With five titles on the trot under her belt, the Pole looks unstoppable at the moment.

As the countdown starts for the second Major of the season, let's take a look at the schedule for the French Open:

French Open 2022 schedule

The qualifying rounds will be held from May 16-20 while the draw will be announced on May 19. The main draw action kickstarts on May 22 and will continue until June 5.

Along with day matches, the tournament will see regular night sessions from May 23 to June 3.

Here's a detailed look at the schedule:

Men’s and women’s first round - May 22, 23 & 24

Men’s and women’s second round - May 25 & 26

Men’s and women’s third round - May 27 & 28

Men’s and women’s fourth round - May 29 & 30

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals - May 31 & June 1

Men’s and women’s semi-finals - June 2 & 3

Women's final - June 4

Men's final - June 5

French Open 2022: Channels & livestream details

Can Rafael Nadal bounce back from his injury issues at the French Open 2022?

The upcoming edition of Roland Garros will be beamed by 170 channels across 223 territories. Outside of France, Eurosport will bring live coverage to more than 50 European territories.

beIN Sports will telecast the tournament in 10 territories in Asia, with Sony getting the rights for India. For African territories, SuperSport will be the main broadcaster.

Here's a look at the full list of channels showing the French Open 2022:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - rtbf.be

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

Brazil - SporTV

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS

China - CMG, Tencent Sports

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - vtvcab.vn

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony TEN

Australia - Nine Network

New Zealand - Sky Sport

South Korea - tvN Sports

