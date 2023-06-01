French Open 2023, Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Third Round

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz and 26th seed Denis Shapovalov will lock horns on Friday, June 2, in a much-awaited third-round battle at the French Open 2023.

Alcaraz has come into the French Open as one of the favorites to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires in the absence of 14-time winner Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard already has four titles to his name this year, with two of them being ATP Masters 1000 crowns at Indian Wells and Madrid.

Alcaraz's other two titles came at the ATP 500 event in Barcelona and the ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires. With three of his four triumphs coming on clay this year, the reigning US Open champion has definitely thrown the gauntlet at the rest of the field.

In Paris, Alcaraz has so far beaten Flavio Cobolli and Taro Daniel to reach the third round. Although he unexpectedly conceded a set to Daniel, the top seed will look to fare better in his next match.

Denis Shapovalov, a former World No. 10, comes into this contest currently ranked 32nd. The 24-year-old Canadian made the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2021 in what was a milestone in his career. He has reached the last eight at a Major twice more — at the US Open 2020 and the Australian Open 2022.

The French Open happens to be the least successful Slam for Shapovalov. The Canadian, who has a solitary quarter-final appearance on the tour this year, has had to fight his way to the Round of 32. Following a five-set triumph over Brandon Nakashima, the southpaw got the better of Matteo Arnaldi in four sets.

Shapovalov will hope to bring his best in what will be his first-ever meeting with Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov match schedule

The third-round showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Denis Shapovalov has been allotted the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday.

Match timing: Not before 8.15 pm local time / 6.15 pm GMT / 2.15 pm ET / 11.45 pm IST

Date: June 2, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the French Open 2023 live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on NBC Sports, Bally Sports, Peacock TV, and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Eurosport & Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Spain: Spanish fans can watch the World No. 1 live on Eurosport.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes