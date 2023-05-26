Daniil Medvedev recently explained how much becoming a father influenced his results in his professional life, helping him achieve more success.

Medvedev didn't have the best of years in 2022, but the results have been getting better and better in 2023. The Russian claimed his first-ever clay court title at the Italian Open, beating Holger Rune 7-5, 7-5 in the final.

Daniil Medvedev and his wife, Daria Medvedeva, welcomed their first child, a beautiful daughter named Alisa Danilovna, on October 14, 2022.

During his pre-tournament press conference ahead of Roland Garros, Daniil Medvedev was asked whether becoming a father to a daughter has had an impact on his results.

"Same. I don't know. But let's hope. I hope that, you know, that's it's because of her that made an impact on my tennis career, and a new push kind of. The thing is that before she was born, after she was born, I'm always practicing hard," Medvedev said.

The World No. 2 stated that his training regime hasn't changed since the birth of his daughter and that he's always been ready to make progress.

"I want to improve. I try to improve. I want to win as many matches as I can, and I absolutely hate to lose. So this didn't change at all," Medvedev said.

"But yeah, maybe, I don't know, I don't want to say I became more mature, because I'm not sure that's true (smiling). But let's hope that it changed something deep inside of me that maybe make me play better tennis," the Russian added.

Medvedev's daughter was baptized recently, with fellow tennis players Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, who is Alisa's godfather, attending the ceremony. Former world No. 1 took to Instagram to share the joyous occasion, captioning the post: "A day to remember."

Daniil Medvedev to face Thiago Seyboth Wild in the first round of the 2023 French Open

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev might have it tougher than expected against Thiago Seyboth Wild in the first round of the French Open.

The 23-year-old Brazilian is currently in excellent form. Seyboth Wild defeated Antoine Bellier, 7-6, 6-1, Ricardas Berankis, 6-2, 6-7(7), 6-2, and Dominik Koepfer, 6-1, 6-1, en route to the Roland Garros main draw through the qualifiers. The Brazilian ace has never faced Medvedev.

Seyboth Wild will be the Russian's first quest in the attempt to improve from last year's fourth-round exit from the tournament. Marin Cilic decisively defeated him in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in 2022.

