French Open 2023 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Belinda Bencic vs Elina Avanesyan

Day 2 of the French Open 2023 will see the opening round of the women's singles tournament continue, with a number of players in action, on Monday, May 29.

Fifth-seed Caroline Garcia will take on Wang Xinyu while 10th-seed Petra Kvitova will square off against Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Seventeenth-seed Jelena Ostapenko will take on Tereza Martincova while Veronika Kudermetova will be up against Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova.

The likes of Elina Svitolina, Alycia Parks, and Belinda Bencic will also be in action and will aim to start their campaign at the clay-court Major strongly. On that note, let's take a look at the predictions of some of the women's singles matches that will take place on Day 2 of the French Open.

#1. Belinda Bencic vs Elina Avanesyan

Belinda Bencic will take on Elina Avanesyan in the first round of the French Open. It will be the very first meeting between them.

Avanesyan had to go through the qualifying rounds of the clay-court Major. She made it to the main draw following wins over Darya Astakhova, Lesley Kerkhove, and Kayla Day.

Bencic, on the other hand, will be competing for the first time since the Charleston Open where she reached the final before losing to Ons Jabeur.

The Swiss has won 20 out of 26 matches so far this season, with two WTA 500 titles to her name. Avanesyan, on the other hand, has triumphed in just one out of three main draw matches in 2023.

Bencic will enter the match at the French Open as the overwhelming favorite to win. Even though she hasn't played for over a month, defeating the World No. 134 should not be much of a problem for her.

Predicted Winner: Belinda Bencic.

#2. Elina Svitolina vs Martina Trevisan

Elina Svitolina will take on last year's semifinalist and 25th seed Martina Trevisan in the first round of the French Open in the pair's first meeting.

Svitolina returned to action during the clay-court season after being absent from the WTA Tour for over a year due to her pregnancy. The Ukrainian won her first title since 2021 by winning the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Trevisan, meanwhile, most recently competed at the Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem. She reached the semifinals before retiring during her match due to injury.

Svitolina has won four out of seven matches so far this season while Trevisan has come out on top in 10 out of 23 matches. The Italian might be higher ranked but the Ukrainian will be in good spirits after winning in Strasbourg and has a fair chance of coming out on top.

Predicted Winner: Elina Svitolina.

#3. Alycia Parks vs Marketa Vondrousova

Alycia Parks will face 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova in the opening round of the French Open on Monday. It will be the very first between the two on the WTA Tour. They previously locked horns at a WTA 125 event in Angers last year, with Parks winning 6-1, 7-6(3).

The American most recently competed at the Grand Prix SAR LA Princesse Lalla Meryem. She reached the quarterfinals before being thrashed 6-2, 6-0 by Lucia Bronzetti.

Vondrousova's last tournament was the Italian Open where she reached the fourth round before losing 6-3, 6-3 to eventual champion Elena Rybakina.

Parks has won 10 out of 20 matches so far this season while Vondrousova has triumphed in 17 out of 25. The American is ranked higher but the Czech has the edge when it comes to overall form and should be able to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Marketa Vondrousova.

#4. Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Tatjana Maria

Fourteenth-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia will take on Tatjana Maria in the opening round of the French Open. It will be the very first clash between the two on the WTA Tour. They previously locked horns twice on the ITF circuit in 2014, winning one each.

Haddad Maia most recently reached the Italian Open quarterfinals before losing 6-7(2), 7-6(6), 6-3 to eventual runner-up Anhelina Kalinina.

Meanwhile, Maria's last tournament was the Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem. She made it to the second round before losing 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-5 to Lucia Bronzetti.

Haddad Maia has won 16 out of 26 matches this season while Maria has won 13 out of 25 fixtures, winning the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota. The Brazilian will enter the match at the French Open as the favorite to win and considering her recent performances, it's hard to see her not winning.

Predicted Winner: Beatriz Haddad Maia.

