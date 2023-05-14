French Open 2023 draw: When and where to follow

The season's second Grand Slam, the French Open, is almost upon us. The main draw action will commence on May 28 and will conclude on June 11. The qualifying rounds will take place from May 22-26. But before that, fans are eagerly awaiting for the draw to be revealed.

The draw ceremony for this year's edition is expected to take place on Thursday, May 25 at 7 pm local time. Last year it was televised live on the tournament's YouTube channel and one can expect the same this time around as well.

The draw consists of 128 players each in men's and women's singles. Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed on the men's side. Novak Djokovic follows the Spaniard as the second seed. He's gunning for his third title in Paris as well as a 23rd Major crown.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will lead the women's draw as the top seed. She's the outright favorite to claim her third title at the venue. Aryna Sabalenka is seeded second. Despite an early exit from the Italian Open, she remains one of the leading title contenders.

While most top players are expected to be in Paris, the most prolific player in the history of Roland Garros could end up giving it a miss this time.

Rafael Nadal's participation in the 2023 French Open remains doubtful

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open.

Rafael Nadal overcame a series of injuries to claim a record 14th title in Paris at last year's French Open. It was also his 22nd Grand Slam title. History has repeated itself this year, though the Spaniard's condition is way worse now than it was back then.

Nadal hasn't played a match since his second round exit from the Australian Open in January. He'll head to Roland Garros without having played a match on clay for the first time in his career. While he's on the entry list, the 36-year's old presence at his most dominant tournament is yet to be confirmed.

A recent training video of Nadal didn't inspire much confidence in his fans, who're preparing for the worst. But the former World No. 1 has produced plenty of memorable comebacks in his stellar career, and another one could be on the horizon.

Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu are two of the other prominent names not participating in this year's French Open. While the former is expecting her first child, the latter is recovering following a couple of surgeries.

The 2023 French Open entry lists can be found here.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes