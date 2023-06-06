French Open 2023, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Quarterfinal

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on sixth seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Wednesday, June 7. It will be a rematch of last year's final at Roland Garros, where the Pole won 6-1, 6-3 to clinch her second Grand Slam title.

Swiatek and Gauff will lock horns for the seventh time, with the World No. 1 having won each of their six previous meetings, all in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek entered the French Open 2023 as the defending champion and started the tournament with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Cristina Bucsa before defeating Claire Liu by the same margin. The Pole then faced Wang Xinyu in the third round and thrashed her 6-0, 6-0 to set up a fourth-round clash against Lesia Tsurenko.

She dominated the match to lead 5-1 in the opening set before the Ukrainian was forced to retire due to illness. Swiatek thus booked her place in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Gauff, meanwhile, came back from a set down to beat Rebeka Masarova 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the claycourt Major before triumphing 6-2, 6-3 over Julia Grabher. The American then defeated Mirra Andreeva 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1 in the third round and followed it up by beating Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova 7-5, 6-2 to seal her spot in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win, considering her current run of form. Gauff will have to produce the performance of her life if she is to stand a chance of coming out on top.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff match schedule

The quarterfinal clash between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will take place on June 7, 2023.

Match Timing: TBD.

Date: June 7, 2023.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the quarterfinal between Swiatek and Gauff at the French Open 2023 live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on NBC Sports, Bally Sports, Peacock TV, and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Eurosport & Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Spain: Spanish fans can watch the World No. 1 live on Eurosport.

