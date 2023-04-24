Roland Garros 2023, also known as the French Open, has come under threat of a targeted power cut orchestrated by the French CGT Energy union as part of their pension reform protest.

Protests sprung up in France earlier this year when President Emmanuel Macron's government announced its decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Despite the overwhelmingly negative reaction from the public to the proposed bill, President Macron signed the reforms into law on Saturday, April 15.

President Macron announced "100 days of appeasement" following his unpopular ruling. However, his move was rejected by the CGT Energy union, who advocated for "100 days of action and anger" after a general council meeting held on Friday, April 21.

"Macron promised 100 days to appease, we promise him 100 days of action and anger!"

In their statement, the union threatened to plunge important events held in France during May into "the dark." Alongside prestigious film festivals in Cannes and Avignon, historic sporting events like the F1 Monaco Grand Prix and the French Open were threatened with targeted power cuts unless the union's demands were met.

"In May, do what you please! The Cannes film festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Roland-Garros tournament, the Avignon festival could end up in the dark! We won't let go!"

The 2023 French Open is scheduled to commence on May 22.

A brief look at winners of French Open 2022

Rafael Nadal won the 2022 French Open, Casper Ruud was the runner-up

On the men's side of the Grand Slam tournament, Rafael Nadal lifted his record 14th Roland Garros title after defeating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. The Spaniard eased past Jordan Thompson, Corentin Moutet and Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets to start off his campaign.

Nadal then overcame a tough challenge posed by Felix Auger-Aliassime in five closely contested sets before defeating defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. The former World No. 1 reached the final after Alexander Zverev suffered an ankle injury during their semifinal encounter which forced him to retire mid-match.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek won her second French Open title after dropping only one set en route to her victory. The Pole commenced her campaign with easy wins over Lesia Tsurenko, Alison Riske-Amritraj and Danka Kovinic before battling past Qinwen Zheng in a challenging three-set encounter.

The World No. 1 was dominant in her performances against Jessica Pegula and Daria Kasatkina before defeating Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final to lift her second Grand Slam trophy.

